Thursday, 15.11.2018, 12:21
Net profit of Tallinna Sadam totals EUR 18.1 mln in Q3
Altogether 5.5 mln tons of cargo was carried through the
ports of Tallinna Sadam and 3.5 mln
passengers were serviced in the third quarter.
Valdo Kalm,
chairman of the management board of Tallinna
Sadam, said that the company's sales revenue rose 6.2 mln euros or 19% on
year in the third quarter, producing most of the increase in the nine-month
sales revenue of Tallinna Sadam and
taking it to 101.1 mln euros, which is 7.3% more than the year before.
"The increase in sales revenue was mainly driven by the
start of the summer job of icebreaker Botnica as an ice management and escort
ship in northern Canada at the end of June. A contribution to the revenue was
also made by a substantial increase of the liquid bulk volumes and revenue and
revenue earned from an additional ferry on the Saaremaa route of
subsidiary TS Laevad in the
summer period," Kalm said.
Adjusted EBITDA, that is earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization, rose in all segments in the third quarter and amounted
to 24 mln euros, which is 6.8 mln euros or 40% more than in the same period the
year before. In nine months, the adjusted EBITDA grew by 6 mln euros to 59.7 mln
euros.
The company's net profit returned to growth in the
third quarter due to the revenue increase, growing by 6.6 mln euros, or 58% y-o-y,
amounting to 18.1 mln euros. In connection with the declaration of a record
dividend of 105 mln euros in the second quarter of 2018 compared with 48 mln
euros in 2017, income tax expense increased by 14.3 mln euros to 26.3 mln
euros, which resulted in a profit of 15.8 mln euros for the nine months,
showing a decrease of 9.6 mln euros compared to the profit earned in the
comparative period.
According to the management estimates, the group shall
achieve the profit target set for 2018 and there will be no deviations from the
dividend policy.
Investments made in the third quarter totaled 2.9 mln euros,
while in nine months the group made investments in the amount of 8.1 mln euros.
In the first nine months of 2017, investments totaled 29.5 mln euros, of which
around 20 mln euros was related to the construction of new ferries. In the
first nine months of 2018, the largest investments were made in the
reconstruction of traffic areas and the implementation of automated traffic
control systems at the Old City Harbor, the dry docking of icebreaker Botnica,
which is carried out every five years, and the start of Terminal D reconstruction
works.
In addition to the parent company, the Tallinna Sadam group also includes subsidiaries TS Shipping OU and TS Laevad OU. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of a
joint venture AS Green Marine, which
provides waste management services.
