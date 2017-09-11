Baltic Export, China, Good for Business, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 15.11.2018, 10:23
Lithuania may get green light for wheat exports to China
Rasa Rimkute said
officials from China's General Administration of Customs (GACC) were quite
positive about Lithuanian wheat.
A preliminary agreement was signed in Vilnius on Tuesday,
but the Chinese customs officials will still have to have its final provisions
approved by their country's leadership.
"There were no disagreements. They were shown the
entire chain from the field up to the export and mentioned that the quality of
our grain would satisfy them," told Rimkute.
"Of course, they'll make certain requirements on their
part, but that's normal. There shouldn't be any problems," she
added.
The official said it was difficult to predict when
permission might be obtained, adding that the Chinese officials had told them
that the process might take several months.
As part of their week-long visit, the Chinse customs
officials visited grain producers in Kedainiai, Radviliskis and Siauliai,
and companies that buy, store and prepare grain for export, as well as
the stevedoring companies Klasco
and Bega, and SGS laboratories in
Klaipeda.
Lithuania exported 2 mln tons of grain, including 1.3 mln
tons of wheat sold mainly to Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Spain, Poland and other EU
countries, in January through September 2018, based on figures from the
Lithuanian Grain Growers' Association.
