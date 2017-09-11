Analytics, Good for Business, Latvia, Statistics, Tourism
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 14.11.2018, 16:23
Number of visitors hosted at Latvian tourist accommodation establishments has grown by 6.5%
In the 3rd quarter of 2018, 320.5 thousand Latvian visitors were hosted at tourist accommodation establishments – 5.0% more than during the 3rd quarter of 2017, but the number of nights spent decreased by 1.2% and comprised 587.8 thousand.
Latvian residents stayed mostly in Riga (19.2% of visitors), Liepāja (6.3%), Jūrmala (5.3%), Engure county (3.7%), Daugavpils (3.5%) and Ventspils (3.3%).
Number of visitors hosted and nights spent at accommodation establishments
3rd quarter of 2018
3rd quarter of 2017
Changes as % (3rd quarter of 2018/2017)
Visitors hosted
Nights spent
Visitors hosted
Nights spent
Visitors hosted
Nights spent
TOTAL
1 026 865
1 953 925
964 076
1 856 215
6.5
5.3
Latvian residents
320 504
587 814
305 199
594 722
5.0
-1.2
Foreign residents
706 361
1 366 111
658 877
1 261 493
7.2
8.3
Germany
99 797
178 712
92 546
168 961
7.8
5.8
Russia
80 386
185 749
74 353
183 318
8.1
1.3
Lithuania
70 320
131 815
72 001
132 660
-2.3
-0.6
Estonia
53 521
80 041
51 281
75 333
4.4
6.2
Finland
45 852
83 276
48 577
87 190
-5.6
-4.5
United Kingdom
33 825
67 970
29 264
56 212
15.6
20.9
Sweden
28 477
55 560
26 338
48 961
8.1
13.5
Italy
23 240
40 790
21 046
37 353
10.4
9.2
Poland
21 834
34 389
18 929
29 110
15.3
18.1
Spain
21 556
37 354
19 762
35 232
9.1
6.0
Norway
19 507
42 181
19 524
40 324
-0.1
4.6
France
19 045
38 643
15 449
28 040
23.3
37.8
USA
18 997
41 653
17 534
36 710
8.3
13.5
Netherlands
13 472
25 226
10 952
20 336
23.0
24.0
Ukraine
10 817
20 159
8 684
16 261
24.6
24.0
Switzerland
10 652
19 945
10 348
18 990
2.9
5.0
Belarus
10 579
30 310
10 061
28 509
5.1
6.3
Japan
10 247
14 693
7 998
11 465
28.1
28.2
Israel
10 132
25 811
7 604
21 643
33.2
19.3
Denmark
9 632
18 201
8 978
17 780
7.3
2.4
China
9 220
15 519
10 536
16 485
-12.5
-5.9
Canada
8 486
15 619
9 765
14 143
-13.1
10.4
Austria
7 236
12 743
7 520
11 928
-3.8
6.8
- 14.11.2018 People in Latvia on average walk 2.7 kilometers a day
- 14.11.2018 Mintos P2P lending platform raises EUR 5 mln for development
- 14.11.2018 Employment up by 0.2% in both the euro area and the EU28
- 14.11.2018 Wine production and trade in the EU
- 14.11.2018 Девелопер Bonava: "Восточные деньги в Латвии больше никто не ждет»
- 14.11.2018 Жители Латвии проходят в среднем 2,7 км в день
- 14.11.2018 Израильская компания ИТ TeraSky открывает офис в Вильнюсе
- 14.11.2018 В Риге создается новый торговый центр
- 14.11.2018 Импорт в Латвию продукции лесной отрасли за девять месяцев вырос на 16,2%
- 14.11.2018 Литовская Pigu объединяется с польской Morele