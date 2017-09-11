Number of visitors hosted at Latvian tourist accommodation establishments has grown by 6.5%

Latest data compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that 1.03 mln visitors stayed at Latvian tourist accommodation establishments in the 3rd quarter of 2018, which is 6.5% more than in the 3rd quarter of 2017. Compared to corresponding period of the previous year, the number of nights spent by visitors increased by 5.3%, reaching 1.95 mln. The average length of stay comprised 2 nights.

Over the 3rd quarter of 2018, 706.4 thousand foreign visitors were hosted, which is 7.2% more than in the 3rd quarter of the previous year, whereas the number of nights spent by them increased by 8.3%, reaching 1.37 mln nights. The majority of foreign visitors came from Germany (99.8 thousand), Russia (80.4 thousand), Lithuania (70.3 thousand), Estonia (53.5 thousand), Finland (45.9 thousand) and the United Kingdom (33.8 thousand).





In the 3rd quarter of 2018, significant increase was observed in the number of visitors coming from Israel (33.2%), Japan (28.1%), Ukraine (24.6%), France (23.3%), Netherlands (23.0%), the United Kingdom (15.6%), Poland (15.3%) and Italy (10.4%). A drop was observed in the number of visitors coming from Canada (13.1%), China (12.5%), Finland (5.6%) and Lithuania (2.3%).





Out of the total number of foreign visitors, 30.4% or 214.8 thousand came from the neighbouring countries of Latvia – Russia (11.4%), Lithuania (10.0%), Estonia (7.6%) and Belarus (1.5%).





Out of all foreign visitors, majority (69.8%) stayed in Riga, 10.5% – in Jūrmala, 2.3% – in Ventspils, 2.3% – in Liepāja, 2.2% – in Sigulda county.













In the 3rd quarter of 2018, 320.5 thousand Latvian visitors were hosted at tourist accommodation establishments – 5.0% more than during the 3rd quarter of 2017, but the number of nights spent decreased by 1.2% and comprised 587.8 thousand. Latvian residents stayed mostly in Riga (19.2% of visitors), Liepāja (6.3%), Jūrmala (5.3%), Engure county (3.7%), Daugavpils (3.5%) and Ventspils (3.3%).





Number of visitors hosted and nights spent at accommodation establishments 3rd quarter of 2018 3rd quarter of 2017 Changes as % (3rd quarter of 2018/2017) Visitors hosted Nights spent Visitors hosted Nights spent Visitors hosted Nights spent TOTAL 1 026 865 1 953 925 964 076 1 856 215 6.5 5.3 Latvian residents 320 504 587 814 305 199 594 722 5.0 -1.2 Foreign residents 706 361 1 366 111 658 877 1 261 493 7.2 8.3 Germany 99 797 178 712 92 546 168 961 7.8 5.8 Russia 80 386 185 749 74 353 183 318 8.1 1.3 Lithuania 70 320 131 815 72 001 132 660 -2.3 -0.6 Estonia 53 521 80 041 51 281 75 333 4.4 6.2 Finland 45 852 83 276 48 577 87 190 -5.6 -4.5 United Kingdom 33 825 67 970 29 264 56 212 15.6 20.9 Sweden 28 477 55 560 26 338 48 961 8.1 13.5 Italy 23 240 40 790 21 046 37 353 10.4 9.2 Poland 21 834 34 389 18 929 29 110 15.3 18.1 Spain 21 556 37 354 19 762 35 232 9.1 6.0 Norway 19 507 42 181 19 524 40 324 -0.1 4.6 France 19 045 38 643 15 449 28 040 23.3 37.8 USA 18 997 41 653 17 534 36 710 8.3 13.5 Netherlands 13 472 25 226 10 952 20 336 23.0 24.0 Ukraine 10 817 20 159 8 684 16 261 24.6 24.0 Switzerland 10 652 19 945 10 348 18 990 2.9 5.0 Belarus 10 579 30 310 10 061 28 509 5.1 6.3 Japan 10 247 14 693 7 998 11 465 28.1 28.2 Israel 10 132 25 811 7 604 21 643 33.2 19.3 Denmark 9 632 18 201 8 978 17 780 7.3 2.4 China 9 220 15 519 10 536 16 485 -12.5 -5.9 Canada 8 486 15 619 9 765 14 143 -13.1 10.4 Austria 7 236 12 743 7 520 11 928 -3.8 6.8









Over the 3rd quarter of 2018, 554.5 thousand visitors were hosted at tourist accommodation establishments in Riga – 6.7% more than during the 3rd quarter of the previous year. The number of foreign visitors in Riga rose by 5.2%, amounting to 493.0 thousand. The majority of foreign visitors hosted in Riga came from Germany (14. %), Russia (8.1%), Finland (7.1%), the United Kingdom (5.9%), Estonia (5.8%) and Lithuania (5.1%).



