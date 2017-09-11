Analytics, Good for Business, Latvia, Statistics, Tourism

Number of visitors hosted at Latvian tourist accommodation establishments has grown by 6.5%

Edīte Miezīte, Transport and Tourism Statistics Section, 14.11.2018.Print version
Latest data compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that 1.03 mln visitors stayed at Latvian tourist accommodation establishments in the 3rd quarter of 2018, which is 6.5% more than in the 3rd quarter of 2017. Compared to corresponding period of the previous year, the number of nights spent by visitors increased by 5.3%, reaching 1.95 mln. The average length of stay comprised 2 nights.

Over the 3rd quarter of 2018, 706.4 thousand foreign visitors were hosted, which is 7.2% more than in the 3rd quarter of the previous year, whereas the number of nights spent by them increased by 8.3%, reaching 1.37 mln nights. The majority of foreign visitors came from Germany (99.8 thousand), Russia (80.4 thousand), Lithuania (70.3 thousand), Estonia (53.5 thousand), Finland (45.9 thousand) and the United Kingdom (33.8 thousand).

In the 3rd quarter of 2018, significant increase was observed in the number of visitors coming from Israel (33.2%), Japan (28.1%), Ukraine (24.6%), France (23.3%), Netherlands (23.0%), the United Kingdom (15.6%), Poland (15.3%) and Italy (10.4%). A drop was observed in the number of visitors coming from Canada (13.1%), China (12.5%), Finland (5.6%) and Lithuania (2.3%).

Out of the total number of foreign visitors, 30.4% or 214.8 thousand came from the neighbouring countries of Latvia – Russia (11.4%), Lithuania (10.0%), Estonia (7.6%) and Belarus (1.5%).

Out of all foreign visitors, majority (69.8%) stayed in Riga, 10.5% – in Jūrmala, 2.3% – in Ventspils, 2.3% – in Liepāja, 2.2% – in Sigulda county.



In the 3rd quarter of 2018, 320.5 thousand Latvian visitors were hosted at tourist accommodation establishments – 5.0% more than during the 3rd quarter of 2017, but the number of nights spent decreased by 1.2% and comprised 587.8 thousand.

Latvian residents stayed mostly in Riga (19.2% of visitors), Liepāja (6.3%), Jūrmala (5.3%), Engure county (3.7%), Daugavpils (3.5%) and Ventspils (3.3%).


Number of visitors hosted and nights spent at accommodation establishments

 

3rd quarter of 2018

3rd quarter of 2017

Changes as % (3rd quarter of 2018/2017)

 

Visitors hosted

Nights spent

Visitors hosted

Nights spent

Visitors hosted

Nights spent

TOTAL

1 026 865

1 953 925

964 076

1 856 215

6.5

5.3

Latvian residents

320 504

587 814

305 199

594 722

5.0

-1.2

Foreign residents

706 361

1 366 111

658 877

1 261 493

7.2

8.3

Germany

99 797

178 712

92 546

168 961

7.8

5.8

Russia

80 386

185 749

74 353

183 318

8.1

1.3

Lithuania

70 320

131 815

72 001

132 660

-2.3

-0.6

Estonia

53 521

80 041

51 281

75 333

4.4

6.2

Finland

45 852

83 276

48 577

87 190

-5.6

-4.5

United Kingdom

33 825

67 970

29 264

56 212

15.6

20.9

Sweden

28 477

55 560

26 338

48 961

8.1

13.5

Italy

23 240

40 790

21 046

37 353

10.4

9.2

Poland

21 834

34 389

18 929

29 110

15.3

18.1

Spain

21 556

37 354

19 762

35 232

9.1

6.0

Norway

19 507

42 181

19 524

40 324

-0.1

4.6

France

19 045

38 643

15 449

28 040

23.3

37.8

USA

18 997

41 653

17 534

36 710

8.3

13.5

Netherlands

13 472

25 226

10 952

20 336

23.0

24.0

Ukraine

10 817

20 159

8 684

16 261

24.6

24.0

Switzerland

10 652

19 945

10 348

18 990

2.9

5.0

Belarus

10 579

30 310

10 061

28 509

5.1

6.3

Japan

10 247

14 693

7 998

11 465

28.1

28.2

Israel

10 132

25 811

7 604

21 643

33.2

19.3

Denmark

9 632

18 201

8 978

17 780

7.3

2.4

China

9 220

15 519

10 536

16 485

-12.5

-5.9

Canada

8 486

15 619

9 765

14 143

-13.1

10.4

Austria

7 236

12 743

7 520

11 928

-3.8

6.8



Over the 3rd quarter of 2018, 554.5 thousand visitors were hosted at tourist accommodation establishments in Riga – 6.7% more than during the 3rd quarter of the previous year. The number of foreign visitors in Riga rose by 5.2%, amounting to 493.0 thousand. The majority of foreign visitors hosted in Riga came from Germany (14. %), Russia (8.1%), Finland (7.1%), the United Kingdom (5.9%), Estonia (5.8%) and Lithuania (5.1%).




