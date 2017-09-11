Bite Latvija and Huawei sign cooperation memorandum on setting up 5G network infrastructure in Latvia

Yesterday in China, representatives from Latvian telecommunications provider Bite Latvija and Chinese technology company Huawei signed a memorandum of understanding on the establishment of 5G network infrastructure in Latvia, including the construction of a 5G base station in Riga in 2019 as well as the development of Narrowband Internet of Things network throughout the country, informs LETA.

The memorandum was signed by Bite Latvija technical director Gints Butens and Huawei representative Ross Chen.





Bite Latvija head Kaspars Buls said that the current successful cooperation with Huawei has led to the creation of a powerful mobile communications network in Latvia, which ensures clients top quality service. At the same time, the company is preparing to move forward with its plans to introduce a 5G network in cooperation with Huawei.





He said that Bite Latvija is already testing the new 5G technologies called Massive Mimo, which is being created at the Huawei laboratory.





Currently Bite has 800 base stations across Latvia, of which 180 are 4G+, 32 with 4G++, and 10 with 4.5G technologies. 30 new base stations will be added by the end of the year.





As reported, in 2017, Bite Latvija posted 91.642 mln euros in turnover – 16% increase on 2016, while the company's profit increased 1.7 times to 12.664 mln euros.





Bite Latvija was registered in 2005, its share capital is 99.085 mln euros. The company belongs to Bite Lietuva UAB.