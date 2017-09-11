China, Good for Business, Latvia, Technology, Telecomunications
Bite Latvija and Huawei sign cooperation memorandum on setting up 5G network infrastructure in Latvia
The memorandum was signed by Bite
Latvija technical director Gints Butens and Huawei representative Ross Chen.
Bite Latvija head Kaspars
Buls said that the current successful cooperation with Huawei has led to
the creation of a powerful mobile communications network in Latvia, which
ensures clients top quality service. At the same time, the company is preparing
to move forward with its plans to introduce a 5G network in cooperation with
Huawei.
He said that Bite Latvija is
already testing the new 5G technologies called Massive Mimo, which is being created at the Huawei laboratory.
Currently Bite has 800 base stations across Latvia, of which 180 are 4G+,
32 with 4G++, and 10 with 4.5G technologies. 30 new base stations will be added
by the end of the year.
As reported, in 2017, Bite Latvija
posted 91.642 mln euros in turnover – 16% increase on 2016, while the company's
profit increased 1.7 times to 12.664 mln euros.
Bite Latvija was
registered in 2005, its share capital is 99.085 mln euros. The company belongs
to Bite Lietuva UAB.
