AGA invests 20 mln euros in industrial gas production plant in Lithuania

The industrial and medical gas company AGA in the Baltics invests 20 mln euros in a new production plant in the Kėdainiai free economic zone, Lithuania. The Air Separation Unit will produce oxygen and nitrogen for the Baltic market, informed the company’s representatives.

Фото: aga.lt.

The plant will go on stream in 2020. AGA a member of the Linde Group is a leading industrial gas company in Northern Europe.





AGA demonstrates with this investment its strong commitment to Lithuania and all Baltics countries. The purpose is to support the continuously growing demand for industrial gases at existing and new customers. As the plant in Kėdainiai will be AGA’s second Air Separation Unit (ASU) in the Baltics it will support AGA to deliver its customers with a very high supply reliability. The production site being closer to many customers will also reduce transport distances, contributing to a positive environmental effect.





Linde Engineering will build the plant which is highly automated and operated according to latest safety standards.





“We want to support the dynamic development of industrial gas applications in the Baltics as well as the booming investments of our customers in diverse segments like laser cutting, electronics and food production” says Dalius Klyvis, Business Development Manager, Baltic Region.





“This investment supports our strategy and position us as the leading gas company in many ways. We have over many years worked together with our customers to improve productivity, safety and quality and to find new innovative uses of gases. AGA and The Linde Group believe in sustainable growth of the Baltics market and have hence decided to invest. This is great news for the whole industry in the Baltics,” says Johanna Ylikoski, Head of Sales & Marketing, Baltic Region.