Elron's monthly ticket revenue up 20%

Eesti Liinirongid AS, the Estonian state-owned operator of domestic passenger trains under the Elron brand, saw its ticket revenue grow 20% year over year to 1.4 mln euros in October 2018, informs LETA/BNS.

Photo: elron.ee.

The number of boardings grew 1% to 684,000, spokespeople for the company said.





Boardings on the most popular route, Tallinn-Paldiski, numbered 128,000, followed by boardings on the Tallinn-Riisipere route, 99,000, boardings on the Tallinn-Tartu route, 95,000, and boardings on the Tallinn-Aegviidu route, 88,000.





In 2017, the number of boardings surpassed 7.3 mln, marking an increase of 8% year on year, and ticket revenue was up 9% at 13.2 mln euros.





Eesti Liinirongid AS operates diesel and electric trains on all domestic passenger train routes of Estonia.