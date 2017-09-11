Lithuania's Maxima to open up to 140 news shops next year

Maxima Grupe (Maxima Group), the largest retail group in the Baltic states, plans to open 120-140 new shops next year, with the majority of them set to be opened in Poland, informs LETA/BNS.

The group plans to invest at least 100 mln euros into its chain's expansion and upgrade. Maxima Grupe CEO Dalius Misiunas says Poland will be its main expansion direction next year.





"This market is attractive due to its size and growth and consolidation potential. The merger of the Stokrotka chain we bought last spring with the previously-operated Aldik chain helped us to consolidate our position for further growth in the neighboring country. We plan to further maintain fast expansion here next year," Misiunas said.





In his words, the investment will be directed towards all shops, including the small ones.

The group owns retail chains operating under the names of Maxima in the Baltic countries, Stokrotka and Aldik in Poland, and T-Market in Bulgaria, as well as the online shop Barbora, which operates in Lithuania and Latvia.





It currently has 1,059 shops, including 507 in Poland. The group plans to open around 50 news shops by the end of this year.





Maxima Grupe is part of the Vilniaus Prekyba Group, which is controlled by Nerijus Numavicius.





Maxima Grupe posted 2.806 bln euros in consolidated revenue last year, up 4.2% from 2016. Its net profit jumped 2.1% to 75 mln euros.