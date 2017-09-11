EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Investments, Lithuania, Retail
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 13.11.2018, 13:20
Lithuania's Maxima to open up to 140 news shops next year
The group plans to invest at least 100 mln euros into its chain's
expansion and upgrade. Maxima Grupe
CEO Dalius Misiunas says Poland will be its main expansion direction
next year.
"This market is attractive due to its size and growth and
consolidation potential. The merger of the Stokrotka
chain we bought last spring with the previously-operated Aldik chain helped us to consolidate our position for further
growth in the neighboring country. We plan to further maintain fast expansion
here next year," Misiunas said.
In his words, the investment will be directed towards all shops,
including the small ones.
The group owns retail chains operating under the names of Maxima in the Baltic countries, Stokrotka and Aldik in Poland, and T-Market
in Bulgaria, as well as the online shop Barbora,
which operates in Lithuania and Latvia.
It currently has 1,059 shops, including 507 in Poland. The group plans to
open around 50 news shops by the end of this year.
Maxima Grupe is part
of the Vilniaus Prekyba Group, which
is controlled by Nerijus Numavicius.
Maxima Grupe posted
2.806 bln euros in consolidated revenue last year, up 4.2% from 2016. Its net
profit jumped 2.1% to 75 mln euros.
- 13.11.2018 Freight shipping by rail in Latvia up 10.2% in January-October 2018
- 13.11.2018 Latvian journalist and activist Aleksejevs faces charges of inciting hatred, illegal possession of ammunition and child pornography
- 13.11.2018 Power price up 11% in Lithuania last week – provider
- 13.11.2018 Tallinn eyeing 76 mln euros joint building for city authorities
- 13.11.2018 Growth in Lithuania to be slowest among Baltic states – SEB
- 13.11.2018 Instant payments are available to more than 90% bank customers in Latvia
- 13.11.2018 Elron's monthly ticket revenue up 20%
- 13.11.2018 Reduced Klaipeda seaport charges for container ships to boost the development of shipping
- 13.11.2018 Клайпеда снизит портовые сборы
- 13.11.2018 Estonia to set 2019 immigration quota at 1,315