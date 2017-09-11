Estonia, Good for Business, Security, Technology
Estonian Guardtime to provide cyber security solution to Dutch government
The Dutch have studied and tested Guardtime's
technology for the last six months and selected the company after a careful
analysis of alternatives, president of Guardtime
Martin Ruubel said. As a result, the company has entered into contract
with the Dutch Judicial Information Service.
"The system of e-services the Dutch government is about to build is
like a modern house, which we can supplement with a locking and security
system," Ruubel said.
Pursuant to the contract, Guardtime
is to ensure the security of data processing on the new Dutch public e-services
platform and detect submission of false information or alteration of data.
The Netherlands' interest in the Estonians' solution was brought on by
the fact that similar solutions are being used in Estonia, Ruubel said.
"Estonia, too, has been using blockchain solutions in e-services to
ensure integrity and better auditability since 2012, and, according to our
plans, they are to fulfill the same purpose in the Netherlands, starting from
next year," he said.
Founded in Estonia, Guardtime
is a company developing cyber security solutions that help to immediately
identify changes made in various digital data and smart devices and as a result
offer trustworthy and transparent solutions to the e-society.
The keyless signature infrastructure (KSI) technology created and
developed by Guardtime is, in
essence, a mathematically ensured cyber security solution for identifying the
use and misuse of digital data and devices. Thanks to its structure, the
solution enables to preserve the history of changes in the digital data,
identify immediately who and when has changed the digital data and use these
possibilities quickly and at once for a large amount of data.
Guardtime's
technology has been integrated with many e-services used in Estonia, like the State Gazette, the Land Register, the
Commercial Register and others. The company also cooperates with notable
international institutions like the world's largest defense industry company Lockheed Martin, the US Army, technology
company Ericsson and others.
