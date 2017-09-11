Lithuanian Railways to cooperate with Polfrost Global Logistics, Forwardis

Lithuania's state-run railway company Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways) will cooperate with logistics companies carrying freight between Lithuania and Poland

Earlier this week in Poland, Egidijus Lazauskas, head of the Freight Transportation Directorate at Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai, signed freight transportation contracts with Polfrost Global Logistics and Forwardis. The latter is part of the French SNCF Logistics group.





According to Lazauskas, Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai wants to increase volumes of containers and semi-trailers transported in the western direction and is looking into possibilities to transport construction materials, household appliances and wood.

"The contracts stipulate cooperation in the transportation of all types of cargo. We also see possibilities to cooperate in the development of the Rail Baltica corridor and the Amber Train project," Lazauskas was quoted as saying in a statement.





Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai took 3.4 mln tons of cargo in the Polish direction in nine months of this year, up 12% from 2.9 mln tons last year.