Friday, 09.11.2018, 10:36
Salacgriva Port's cargo turnover increases 32.9% in ten months
BC, Riga, 09.11.2018.
Salacgriva Port's cargo turnover in the first ten months of this year amounted to 298,400 tons, which is 32.9% more than in the first ten months of 2017, LETA learned at the port.
The port transshipped 157,400 tons of pulpwood (97.8%
increase y-o-y), 41,000 tons of peat (31.4% up), 34,500 tons of wood chips
(42.7% decrease), and 35,900 tons of expanded clay aggregate (8.1% increase).
The port also handled clay aggregate, asphalt, firewood,
rocks, and logs.
In January-October this year, Salacgriva Port served 103
ships, or 26 ships more than in the first ten months of 2017.
In 2017, Salacgriva Port's cargo turnover was 263,600
tons - 9.5% less than in 2016.
There are three large and seven small ports in Latvia. In
2017 Salacgriva was the third largest among the small ports by cargo turnover.
