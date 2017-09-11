Estonia: United Motors buys Peugeot, Hyundai dealer Auto Forte

United Motors AS, dealer for BMW and Mini in Estonia, has signed an agreement on the purchase of the Peugeot and Hyundai seller Auto Forte Tallinn, informed LETA/BNS.

Kristo Karilaid, board member of United Motors AS, said that the company has been looking for new brands for its portfolio already for some time.





"Auto Forte is a strong Peugeot and wdealer who shares the same values as United Motors, attaching importance to customer satisfaction and professional service," Karilaid said in a press release Thursday.





Under the agreement, Auto Forte's previous owner and CEO Raido Toonekurg will continue at the helm of the company at least for the next two years.





"Next year, we are planning to expand the Hyundai showroom of Auto Forte and invest in service equipment," Toonekurg said.





The transaction will be completed after regulatory approval.





A dealer for Peugeot and Hyundai in Tallinn, Auto Forte was the biggest Peugeot representative in Estonia last year. The company's sales in 2017 amounted to 15.6 mln euros. In 2018, the company expects to boost its sales to 20 mln euros and to sell 1,000 cars in total. The company employs a workforce of 32.





United Motors, which currently employs 45 people, has been a dealer for BMW, Mini, KIA and Fiat in Estonia since 2000. Sales of United Motors in 2017 amounted to 30.7 mln euros.