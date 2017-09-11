Analytics, Baltic, Economics, EU – Baltic States, GDP, Good for Business, Inflation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 09.11.2018, 07:20
European Commission projects Latvian economy to show fastest growth among Baltic states in 2018
In 2019, the European Commission projects Latvia’s economic
growth rate to slow down to 3.2% and in 2020 to 2.9%.
Latvia’s annual inflation is forecast at 2.7% for this and
next year. In 2020, Latvia’s HICP (Harmonized Indices of Consumer Prices)
inflation is expected to drop to 2.4%.
Estonia is likely to show the second strongest growth in the
Baltics, with its GDP growth for this year projected at 3.5 %. The growth of
the Estonian economy will slow down to 2.8% in 2019 and to 2.6% in 2020,
according to the European Commission’s forecast. Inflation in Estonia is
forecast at 3.5% for 2018, 3.3% for 2019 and 2.5% for 2020.
Lithuania’s GDP is projected to grow 3.4% this year, 2.8%
next year and 2.5% in 2020. Lithuanian inflation is forecast at 2.6 % for this
year, 2.2% for 2019 and 2.1% for 2020.
The European Union’s economic growth is projected at 2.2%
for this year, 2% for next year and 1.9% for 2020. The euro area is expected to
show 2.1% growth this year, 1.9% growth in 2019 and 1.7% in 2020.
Inflation prognoses for the EU is 1.8% for 2018, 1.9% for
2019 and 1.7% for 2020. In the euro area, the inflation rate is projected at
1.8% for this and next year and 1.6% for 2020.
- 09.11.2018 Estonia: United Motors buys Peugeot, Hyundai dealer Auto Forte
- 09.11.2018 Ten Latvian parties apply for financing from national budget
- 09.11.2018 Lithuania's AviaAM Leasing set to move business management to Cyprus
- 08.11.2018 Vitas Vasiliauskas: Lithuania to stay one step ahead of the FinTech game
- 08.11.2018 Эстонцы чаще выезжали за рубеж в третьем квартале
- 08.11.2018 Cargo turnover at Latvian ports is growing in nine months
- 08.11.2018 По прогнозу Еврокомиссии Эстония станет лидером роста экономики в странах Балтии в 2019 году
- 08.11.2018 Estonia: Redgate Capital partners up with Newsec, adopts Newsec brand
- 08.11.2018 Lithuania could recognize same-sex marriages, interior minister says
- 08.11.2018 Estonia had EUR 412 mln in stabilization reserve at end of September