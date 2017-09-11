Containers, Good for Business, Lithuania, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 07.11.2018, 21:48
Klaipeda to cut port dues for large container ships
The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the respective proposal from the
Transport Ministry.
Klaipeda's vessel, navigation, berth, sanitary and port waters dues are currently calculated based on the gross tonnage specified in the International Ship Tonnage Certificate.
However, ships with a
capacity of over 60,000 TEUs cannot be fully loaded in Klaipeda due
to insufficient depth.
"If a ship is larger and has a higher TEU capacity, which is
quite common in ocean shipping, up to 60,000 units can still be loaded onto it
in the Klaipeda port," Transport Minister Rokas Masiulis said
during the Cabinet's meeting.
"Unfortunately, the current system of charging in Klaipeda is
such that a ship like that is charged based on its documented, rather than
actual tonnage," the minister said.
For this reason, large container ships are charged much higher dues
in Klaipeda than in neighboring ports, he added.
After the new rules take effect, port dues will be calculated based on
the maximum gross tonnage of 60,000 units.
The Transport Ministry estimates that, for example, port dues for a
vessel with a gross tonnage of 131,800 units would decrease to 36,300 euros,
from the current 72,100 euros. Port dues for such a ship in the Polish
port of Gdansk would be still lower, at 25,100 euros.
The ministry says discounts to ships with a capacity of over 60,000 units
in Klaipeda would total up to 750,000 euros annually under the new pricing
policy, but the financial benefit from increased traffic would be much higher.
"We could expect an increase of 3.5 mln euros in revenue simply
because we would attract more ships to the port," Masiulis said.
The Klaipeda port handled 531,400 TEUs in January through September 2018,
up by 58% compared with the same period of last year and more than in the full
year 2017 (473,000 TEUs).
- 07.11.2018 Germany's Rewe takes control of Lithuanian supermarket chain Iki
- 07.11.2018 Ventamonjaks chemicals terminal to be merged with Despina Capital
- 07.11.2018 Latvijas Gaze Group raises turnover 2.9%, makes 18.5 mln euros profit in nine months 2018
- 07.11.2018 Klaipeda councilor to attend economic forum in Crimea
- 07.11.2018 Liabilities of Rigas Satiksme municipal transport company exceed 200 mln euros
- 07.11.2018 Прибыль малых предприятий в Латвии приближается к миллиарду евро
- 07.11.2018 Таллинн стал бронзовым призером европейского первенства по прозрачности
- 07.11.2018 Rewe стала мажоритарным акционером Iki и планирует расширение бизнеса в Литве
- 07.11.2018 Ventspils named Latvia's investment-friendliest city
- 07.11.2018 Croatian company to supply tramcars to Liepaja for 8.83 mln