Ecology, Estonia, Good for Business, Technology, Uzbekistan
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 06.11.2018, 18:13
Estonian companies to establish center of green innovation in Uzbekistan
|Photo: crossed-flag-pins.com
The cooperation project of Cleantech
ForEst, an Estonian non-profit which funds early stage green
technology startups, and the Ministry of Innovative Development of Uzbekistan
was introduced at the international fair of innovative technologies InnoWeek 2018, which took
place in Uzbekistan at the end of October. In addition to developing the
content and strategy for the green innovation center, the companies
participating in the project intend to construct a demo building in Tashkent,
using energy-saving technologies developed in Estonia, Cleantech ForEst said.
From Estonia, Tallinn University of Technology will be participating in
the project as partner in knowledge transfer. In addition, Sol Navitas OU, a company providing solar-powered ventilation
systems, Roofit Solar Energy OU,
a producer of metal solar panels, Fasteco
OU, a construction company specializing in energy efficient houses,
have joined the project. Megatherm OU,
which produces energy from biomass, Fusebox
OU, provider of demand response utility, and IMECC OU, which manages local partnerships, are also part of the
endeavor.
The Estonian green technology companies first visited Uzbekistan in
March, when the first conference on energy and innovation was held in
the Tashkent State Technical University. As a result of the event, a plan
was drawn up with the Ministry of Innovative Development of Uzbekistan to
create a center of competence in green innovation and construct a demo
building showcasing Estonia's innovative technologies.
The project is financed by the Estonian Foreign Ministry from its
development cooperation and humanitarian aid budget.
- 06.11.2018 Megrame получила в управление в Руанде 1,4 тыс. гектаров леса
- 06.11.2018 Круглый стол нотариусов стран Балтии обсудил борьбу с отмыванием денег
- 06.11.2018 Prana Property не готово принять предложение Рижской думы об отчуждении недвижимости на улице Приедайнес
- 06.11.2018 Estonian dry goods producer Veski Mati to move production to Latvia
- 06.11.2018 Estonian police authority seeking 300,000 euros more from Gemalto for untimely notification
- 06.11.2018 Power production in Lithuania falls 15% – Elektrum Lietuva
- 06.11.2018 Tallinn Airport passenger numbers up 11% in October
- 06.11.2018 Iceland's tour operator Arctic Adventures chooses Vilnius for its 1st foreign office
- 06.11.2018 В Rietumu прошла дискуссия о перспективах финансирования авиабизнеса
- 06.11.2018 В октябре Таллиннский аэропорт обслужил почти 284 500 пассажиров