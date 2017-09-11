Estonian companies to establish center of green innovation in Uzbekistan

Estonian green technology companies are participating in a joint development cooperation project with the Ministry of Innovative Development of Uzbekistan with the objective of establishing a center of competence in green innovation in Uzbekistan, informs LETA/BNS.

The cooperation project of Cleantech ForEst, an Estonian non-profit which funds early stage green technology startups, and the Ministry of Innovative Development of Uzbekistan was introduced at the international fair of innovative technologies InnoWeek 2018, which took place in Uzbekistan at the end of October. In addition to developing the content and strategy for the green innovation center, the companies participating in the project intend to construct a demo building in Tashkent, using energy-saving technologies developed in Estonia, Cleantech ForEst said.





From Estonia, Tallinn University of Technology will be participating in the project as partner in knowledge transfer. In addition, Sol Navitas OU, a company providing solar-powered ventilation systems, Roofit Solar Energy OU, a producer of metal solar panels, Fasteco OU, a construction company specializing in energy efficient houses, have joined the project. Megatherm OU, which produces energy from biomass, Fusebox OU, provider of demand response utility, and IMECC OU, which manages local partnerships, are also part of the endeavor.





The Estonian green technology companies first visited Uzbekistan in March, when the first conference on energy and innovation was held in the Tashkent State Technical University. As a result of the event, a plan was drawn up with the Ministry of Innovative Development of Uzbekistan to create a center of competence in green innovation and construct a demo building showcasing Estonia's innovative technologies.





The project is financed by the Estonian Foreign Ministry from its development cooperation and humanitarian aid budget.