Estonian MyFitness opens first studio in Lithuania for 1.3 mln euros

The Estonian chain of fitness studios MyFitness opened its first studio in Lithuania, having invested 1.3 mln euros into the venue, informs LETA/BNS.

The studio in Vilnius is situated in the vicinity of one of the city's largest business clusters and covers an area of 1,500 square meters. Erkki Torn, chairman of the board of MyFitness, said that the location was an important factor in the process of entering a new market. "The demand for and interest in training and healthy living are clearly on the rise here and elsewhere, but the location and user experience are becoming increasingly important, too," Torn was quoted in a press release as saying. He promised that MyFitness studios, which are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, will be more numerous in Lithuania in the coming years. "We will be opening several studios here in the next years," Torn said.





"The number of visits to the studios in Estonia and Latvia was 3 mln last year," he said, adding that MyFitness currently has over 55,000 members in Estonia and Latvia, and the number is expected to increase considerably in the coming years. "To us, it is important that our members be provided a high level of training experience and equipment with each visit, as well as flexible contract terms," Torn added.





As in Estonia and Latvia, the new studio in Lithuania, too, is equipped with Technogym appliances. Special concept and group training sessions created by MyFitness coaches are available, and the company also intends to organize sport events.





The first MyFitness studio was opened in 2008. The chain currently owns 19 studios in Estonia and 11 in Latvia, several of which have pools and spa areas. The company has over 750 employees and more than 55,000 members, who attend various group and personal training sessions as well as gym sessions on over three mln occasions per year. The consolidated revenue of MyFitness AS in 2017 was 18 mln euros and the estimated revenue for 2018 is 24 mln euros.