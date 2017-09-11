Estonia: Avg price of Tallinn apartments up 6 pct on year in October

The average price per square meter of apartments in Tallinn rose 6 percent on year to 1,874 euros in October, according to the figures available from the Estonian Land Board writes LETA/BNS.

Month over month, the price grew 2.6 %. The median price of Tallinn apartments was 1,796 euros in October -- 1% higher than in the previous month and 5 % higher than in October 2017.





During the month, 937 apartments in Tallinn changed hands and the combined value of the transactions was 103.2 mln euros. In the same month last year, transactions numbered 863 and their total value was 84.8 mln euros. In September 2018, 764 transactions were made in Tallinn totaling 80.8 mln euros.





Across Estonia, leaving out Tallinn, the average price of apartments climbed 3.1% year on year to 774 euros per square meter. Compared to the previous month, the average price saw a 2.3% increase.





The median price of apartments outside Tallinn eased 0.4% on year to 601 euros, yet increased 3% compared to September 2018.





The number of transactions outside Tallinn was 1,264 and the total value of the transactions was 59.1 mln euros. In October 2017, apartments outside Tallinn changed hands in 1,131 transactions and the total value of the transactions was 51.3 mln euros.

Figures available from the Estonian Land Board may change when data is adjusted.