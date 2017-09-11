Analytics, Estonia, Good for Business, Real Estate
Estonia: Avg price of Tallinn apartments up 6 pct on year in October
Month over month, the price grew 2.6 %. The median price of
Tallinn apartments was 1,796 euros in October -- 1% higher than in the
previous month and 5 % higher than in October 2017.
During the month, 937 apartments in Tallinn changed hands
and the combined value of the transactions was 103.2 mln euros. In the same
month last year, transactions numbered 863 and their total value was 84.8 mln
euros. In September 2018, 764 transactions were made in Tallinn totaling 80.8 mln
euros.
Across Estonia, leaving out Tallinn, the average price of
apartments climbed 3.1% year on year to 774 euros per square meter. Compared to
the previous month, the average price saw a 2.3% increase.
The median price of apartments outside Tallinn
eased 0.4% on year to 601 euros, yet increased 3% compared to September
2018.
The number of transactions outside Tallinn was 1,264 and the
total value of the transactions was 59.1 mln euros. In October 2017, apartments
outside Tallinn changed hands in 1,131 transactions and the total value of the
transactions was 51.3 mln euros.
Figures available from the Estonian Land Board may change
when data is adjusted.
