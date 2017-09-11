Agriculture, Baltic Export, Foodstuff, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Latvian dairy producers have started exports to Myanmar and Cambodia
Latvian dairy producers continue work on export development and have started exports to two new markets – Myanmar and Cambodia, Janis Solks the board chairman of the Latvian Central Dairy Association (LPCS), told LETA.
“We have started selling why powder and powdered skim milk in two new countries – Myanmar and Cambodia,” he said.
In his words, there are changes in export distributions – some of the markets are not export partners any more, but instead there are new markets. Also, exports to the US and Israel tend to be growing.
According to Solks, productivity of Latvian dairy companies is growing. Just slightly more than one third of purchased milk is processed and sold in the local market.
The Latvian Central Dairy Association unites dairy companies and business partners, selling some 80% of the dairy products made in Latvia.
