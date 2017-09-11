Estonian parcel delivery tech company Cleveron expands activity to Canada

The Viljandi, South Estonia based developer and manufacturer of delivery solutions Cleveron has expanded its activity to Canada by installing the first five of its parcel robots in the stores of the largest local retailer, Canadian Tire Corporation, informs LETA/BNS referring to the regional Estonian newspaper Sakala.

Founded in 1922, the retail chain with more than 1,700 stores last week installed its first parcel robots in its Vancouver, Calgary, Saskatoon and Toronto stores in order to simplify that delivery of goods bought from the online store and make receiving packages faster for the customers. The parcel robots bear the name Self-Serve Pick-Up Towers.





In addition to Canadian Tire, Cleveron's parcel robots will be taken to Canada also by the biggest U.S. retailer Walmart, which is planning to install two robots in the Ontario region at the beginning of next year. Cleveron's parcel robots bear the name of The Pickup Tower in Walmart.





The Canadian Tire Corporation is Canada's largest retailer and offers a wide range of automotive, hardware, sports and leisure, and home products. The company has 1,702 stores and approximately 58,000 employees.





Cleveron is a technology company based on Estonian capital, which develops parcel delivery technology meant for retail and logistics companies. The revenue of the company grew nearly 3.5-fold to 11.2 mln euros last year and the company's profit totaled 723,000 euros.