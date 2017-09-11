Good for Business, Lithuania, Logistics, Retail, Technology
Estonian parcel delivery tech company Cleveron expands activity to Canada
Founded in 1922, the retail chain with more than 1,700 stores last week
installed its first parcel robots in its Vancouver, Calgary, Saskatoon and
Toronto stores in order to simplify that delivery of goods bought from the
online store and make receiving packages faster for the customers. The parcel
robots bear the name Self-Serve Pick-Up
Towers.
In addition to Canadian Tire, Cleveron's parcel robots will be taken
to Canada also by the biggest U.S. retailer Walmart, which is planning to install two robots in the Ontario
region at the beginning of next year. Cleveron's
parcel robots bear the name of The Pickup
Tower in Walmart.
The Canadian Tire Corporation
is Canada's largest retailer and offers a wide range of automotive, hardware,
sports and leisure, and home products. The company has 1,702 stores and
approximately 58,000 employees.
Cleveron is a
technology company based on Estonian capital, which develops parcel delivery
technology meant for retail and logistics companies. The revenue
of the company grew nearly 3.5-fold to 11.2 mln euros last year and the
company's profit totaled 723,000 euros.
