Thursday, 01.11.2018, 12:10
European Investment Bank approves 10 mln euros quasi equity facility for HansaMatrix
The company’s representatives informed that the financing has been
granted in order to support the investments planned by HansaMatrix in 2018-2020, which are worth 20 mln euros in total.
“The company is currently in negotiations with the European Investment
Bank and a final agreement is subject to approvals being obtained by both
parties as well as successful legal due diligence and financial negotiations,” HansaMatrix said.
According to the company’s representatives, the planned investment will
support the company in its ongoing growth strategy, based on the expansion of
its manufacturing capacities, as well as activities in research, development
and innovation to optimize and complement the current range of service
offerings. All investments will be located in Latvia, at the company's existing
sites near Riga, Ogre and Ventspils.
The EIB funding would mainly be dedicated to the co-financing of product
R&D activities as well as the development of IT systems, robotics
application capabilities in manufacturing, and an increase of the manufacturing
capacity in the company’s Ogre and Ventspils manufacturing facilities, all
contributing to growing the business.
The investment program includes investment in R&D and manufacturing
equipment for further development and commercialization of volumetric 3D image
technology owned by AS HansaMatrix’
associated company SIA Lightspace
technologies.
To implement the project, the EIB financing is to be complemented with HansaMatrix own capital, commercial bank
lending and EU fund grants.
As reported, HansaMatrix Group turned over 11.085 mln euros in the first half of 2018, up 18.7% against the respective period a year ago, while the group’s profit rose 36.9% to 904,562 euros.
HansaMatrix shares are quoted
on the Main List of the Nasdaq Riga
stock exchange.
