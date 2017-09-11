Good for Business, Internet, Latvia, Market Review, Markets and Companies, Rating, Technology
Elko Grupa – the largest company in IT and computer technology industry in 2017
Elko Grupa’s turnover rose by 14.3% year-on-year.
Mikrotikls, which posted 251.623 mln euros in turnover
last year, was the second largest company in Latvian IT and computer technology
industry in 2017. Mikrotikls was also
the industry's most profitable company, with a profit margin of 17.2%.
Evolution Latvia ranked third last year with a turnover of 73.518
mln euros (26.1% increase on 2016). Company Also
Latvia is in the fourth place in the ranking as the company's turnover
increased 7.1% to 60.204 mln euros in 2017.
MoonCom went from the sixth to the fifth place last
year, as the company's turnover rose 4.7% to 39.564 mln euros in 2017. Tieto Latvia, which posted 37.161 mln euros
in turnover last year, was ranked sixth.
C.T.CO was the seventh largest company last year with
a turnover of 24.992 mln euros, growing 5.5%, followed by newcomer Asbis LV in the eighth place that turned
over 24.418 mln euros in 2017, company DPA
in the ninth place that posted 23.394 mln euros in turnover, and Tele2 Shared Service Center in the tenth
place with 22.004 mln euros in turnover.
The latest
edition of the Latvian Business Annual Report features expert opinions and
predictions, and in-depth business environment analysis.
