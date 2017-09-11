Energy, Financial Services, Gas, Gas Market , Good for Business, Lithuania, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 29.10.2018, 19:12
Lithuania's Klaipedos Nafta to borrow over EUR 300 mln to buy LNG terminal's vessel
BC, Vilnius, 29.10.2018.Print version
With Lithuania set to purchase the Klaipeda LNG terminal's floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) by the end of 2024, Klaipedos Nafta, the terminal's operator, plans to borrow up to 308 mln euros in loans backed by state guarantees, informed LETA/BNS.
A loan of up to 148 mln euros would go to reduce the LNG terminal's costs by 40%, from 66 mln euros to 43 mln euros per year, starting in mid-2019, according to an explanatory note to certain draft amendments tabled to the Seimas.
The other loan, worth between 121 mln and 160 mln euros, would be used to buy the FSRU, which the state-controlled company currently leases from Norway's Hoegh LNG.
In 2013, the state issued a guarantee to back up the European Investment Bank's 20-year loan of almost 82 mln euros to Klaipedos Nafta for the LNG terminal construction.
Other articles:
- 29.10.2018 Еврокомиссара по транспорту убедли в продвижении проекта Rail Baltica по плану
- 29.10.2018 СПГ Klaipedos nafta выкупит судно-газохранилище в кредит
- 29.10.2018 Labor shortages dampen business optimism in Latvia - Citadele Index
- 29.10.2018 Riga City Council plans to allot additional EUR 22.5 mln subsidy to Rigas Satiksme transport company
- 29.10.2018 Food Union becomes direct owner of Rigas Piensaimnieks dairy company
- 29.10.2018 Estonian sauna manufacturer Ha Serve, producer of thermally modified wood Thermory merge
- 29.10.2018 Estonia`s Saaremaa, Latvia's Ventspils preparing procurement for ferry route
- 29.10.2018 Lithuania's Vaizga fined EUR 57,000 in Latvia
- 29.10.2018 Lucrative Tallinn taxi stand to be reserved for electric, hybrid cars
- 29.10.2018 Ryanair launches winter route from Tallinn to Edinburgh