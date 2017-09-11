Google, Revolut set up payment companies in Lithuania

US internet giant Google and British financial startup Revolut have registered payment companies in Lithuania, informs LETA/BNS.

Google Payment Lithuania and Revolut Payments were registered in Vilnius on October 25, 2018, according to information from the Center of Registers. The former will be led by Vytautas Kubilus, and Nikolay Storonsky will lead the latter.





The companies' authorized capital stands at 2,500 and 400,000 euros respectively.





Revolut has already filed an application with the Bank of Lithuania for a specialized bank license.