Saturday, 27.10.2018
Google, Revolut set up payment companies in Lithuania
US internet giant Google and British financial startup Revolut have registered payment companies in Lithuania, informs LETA/BNS.
Google Payment Lithuania and Revolut Payments were registered in Vilnius on October 25, 2018, according
to information from the Center of Registers. The former will be led by Vytautas Kubilus, and Nikolay Storonsky will lead the latter.
The
companies' authorized capital stands at 2,500 and 400,000 euros respectively.
Revolut has already filed an application with the Bank
of Lithuania for a specialized bank license.
