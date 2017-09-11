Estonian ICT cluster to start developing Africa's e-governance capability

The Estonian Association of Information Technology and Telecommunications along with its partner companies is to start improving the e-governance capability of African countries, which also has the potential to contribute to the development of the states, informs LETA/BNS.

Doris Pold, manager of the ICT cluster, said that companies along with the cluster will create a working demo for the more important fields of the specific states. "This means that we will not only give an overview of our e-success story to officials of the participating countries of the African Union, but also a real experience with e-state solutions and an understanding of how digital solutions could help along the development of specific states," Pold said.





During the project, demo solutions and training materials will be created and training will be carried out, the aim of which is to introduce information technology solutions for raising the efficiency of governance, increasing cyber security and implementing various e-services.

This is the first cooperation project between the African Union and Estonian companies for developing the e-democracy of African states.





The launch of the project was boosted by a cooperation memorandum signed between Estonia and the African Union, which highlighted the union's interest in Estonia's experience in the field of information and communications technology. The project is supported by the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs from development cooperation and humanitarian aid assets. The cluster partner participating in the project include Net Group, Nortal, Cybernetica, Reach-U, Goswift, Aktors, SK ID Solutions and eKool. Another cooperation partner is the Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech).





A hackathon of the cluster's companies will take place in Tallinn on Friday and Saturday, during which a solution demonstrating the functioning of the e-state will be created for countries of the African Union.





The Estonian ICT cluster is an internationally recognized cooperation network of the companies of the ICT sector and a support for developing business. The aim of the cluster is to help countries and organizations reach world-class digital societies by focusing on three fields: the export of e-state solutions, intelligent transportation systems (ITS) and the digitization of industry. In the last two years, the ICT cluster has supported the activities of companies on 37 markets.