Cooperation, Estonia, Good for Business, Innovations, Internet, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 26.10.2018, 12:24
Estonian ICT cluster to start developing Africa's e-governance capability
Doris
Pold, manager of the ICT cluster,
said that companies along with the cluster will create a working demo for the
more important fields of the specific states. "This means that we will not
only give an overview of our e-success story to officials of the participating
countries of the African Union, but also a real experience with e-state
solutions and an understanding of how digital solutions could help along the
development of specific states," Pold said.
During the project, demo solutions and training materials will be created
and training will be carried out, the aim of which is to introduce information
technology solutions for raising the efficiency of governance, increasing
cyber security and implementing various e-services.
This is the first cooperation project between the African Union and
Estonian companies for developing the e-democracy of African states.
The launch of the project was boosted by a cooperation memorandum signed
between Estonia and the African Union, which highlighted the union's interest
in Estonia's experience in the field of information and communications
technology. The project is supported by the Estonian Ministry of Foreign
Affairs from development cooperation and humanitarian aid assets. The cluster
partner participating in the project include Net Group, Nortal, Cybernetica, Reach-U, Goswift, Aktors, SK ID Solutions and eKool.
Another cooperation partner is the Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech).
A hackathon of the cluster's companies will take place in Tallinn on
Friday and Saturday, during which a solution demonstrating the functioning of
the e-state will be created for countries of the African Union.
The Estonian ICT cluster is an
internationally recognized cooperation network of the companies of the ICT
sector and a support for developing business. The aim of the cluster is to help
countries and organizations reach world-class digital societies by focusing on
three fields: the export of e-state solutions, intelligent transportation
systems (ITS) and the digitization of industry. In the last two years, the ICT
cluster has supported the activities of companies on 37 markets.
- 26.10.2018 Revenue, profit of Tallinna Vesi up in Q3 of 2018
- 26.10.2018 Tender announced to develop design project for reconstruction of Vansu Bridge
- 26.10.2018 Lithuanian ballet dancer among Baltic Assembly Prize laureates
- 26.10.2018 Klaipeda hosts forum on Lithuanian-Belarusian ties
- 26.10.2018 Нарвское горсобрание поддержало создание городской газеты
- 26.10.2018 Investors shower Lithuania's TransferGo with money
- 26.10.2018 Объявлена закупка на разработку проекта реконструкции Вантового моста
- 26.10.2018 В Клайпеде состоится форум о связях Литвы и Белоруссии
- 26.10.2018 Госдума России ратифицировала договор о приграничном сотрудничестве с Эстонией
- 26.10.2018 Балтийская Ассамблея вручила награды политикам, артистам и ученым