Hegelmann Transporte buying Mercedes-Benz Actros trucks for 90 mln euros

German-capital logistics company Hegelmann Transporte is buying 1,000 Mercedes-Benz Actros trucks for almost 90 mln euros. The company has signed a contract with German car producer Daimler's dealership in Lithuania, Estonian-capital company Silberauto, informs LETA/BNS.

Agne Ambrazeviciene, a spokeswoman for Hegelmann Transporte, told the transaction would be financed with a bank loan and the company's funds received from the sale of equipment. She did not disclose the funding bank.





"I cannot disclose the bank as the trucks being purchased are meant for the whole group operating in 13 European countries. Deals with banks are made in various countries, therefore, we don’t want to say how much we loan from every bank," she said.





The company said the Mercedes-Benz Actros, introduced in September, will be delivered next year.





Silberauto plans to sell 3,000 Mercedes-Benz trucks for around 240 mln euros in Lithuania this year, and similar sales are expected next year.