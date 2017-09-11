Lithuania's Port of Klaipeda posts best handling figures on record

Lithuania's Port of Klaipeda has posted the best handling figures on record, and its manager Arvydas Vaitkus says that growing handling volumes also mean higher revenue for the port, cities LETA/BNS.

"Cargo volumes are the best in the port's history, we have very good growth. And a growing cargo turnover means higher revenue and profits for us," he told.





Handling volumes grew 6.4% in the three quarter of 2018, reaching 33.682 mln tons. The port received 46.75 mln euros in revenue, up 5.6% year-on-year.





Handling of liquid cargo dropped 11% to 7.55 mln tons, and volumes of bulk cargo were up 1.4% to 14.2 mln tons. Handling of general cargo jumped 30.6% to 11.9 mln tons.





The volumes of containers handled in Klaipeda have already exceeded last year's figures, Vaitkus noted.





"We have a drastic increase in container handling in terms of both weight and number. … In terms of tonnage, which has brought the port to these highs, it stands at 2.147 mln tons, which is 52.9% more. And in terms of the number of containers, their numbers grew 194,000 TEU, which exceeds the annual record. We had a record figure last year when there were 473,000 TEU, and this year we already have 531,400 TEU," Vaitkus said, noting that Klaipeda maintained its leading position among the Baltic states' seaports.





Riga handled 26.7 mln tons of cargo in January-September, up 4.8%, based on figures provided by the Port of Klaipeda. Ventspils saw its handling volumes drop 7% to 15 mln tons. Handling volumes grew 9.3% to 15.58 mln tons in Tallinn and jumped 16.1% to 5.5 mln tons in Liepaja.





At the same time, the Netherlands' Van Oord will dredge embankments in the Lithuanian Port of Klaipeda's Malku Bay for 15.635 mln euros, and Lithuania's Hidrostatyba and Latvia's BMGS will carry out embankment dredging work near Vakaru Laivu Gamykla for 27.1 mln euros.





Vaitkus calls this work historic as after its completion, new opportunities will open up for the seaport's handling companies.





"The main goal is to have a depth of 14.5 meters in this port area to be able to fully load and repair Panamax-type ships," Vaitkus said.





The seaport authority signed the contract with Van Oord on October 17, and the contract with Hidrostatyb and BMGS was signed on October 18.