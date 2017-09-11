Competition, Financial Services, Good for Business, Innovations, Latvia, Technology
TechChill’s startup pitch competition main prize – 10 000 euros
Fifty Founders battle is partnering with Silicon
Vikings Startup World Cup, a global startup competition with a goal to
foster innovation and entrepreneurship opportunities for startup ecosystems all
over the world. In addition to 10 000 euros for the winner, Silicon
Vikings Startup World Cup will choose one startup that will receive the
fast track to their Finals in San Francisco, USA on May 17, 2019.
The 50 competing startup finalist teams will be
divided into 5 verticals according to their industry - fintech, deep-tech,
software as a service (SaaS), hardware & IoT and social startups (impact).
In the semi-finals of the Fifty Founders battle, on the first day of the
conference - February 21, 2019, the teams will have time for 3-minute pitches
on Founders stage evaluated by a professional jury that includes experts from
each particular field. Afterwards 5 finalists will be given a chance to pitch
again on the second day of the TechChill 2019 on the main Superhero
stage. Startups will have a chance to pitch their ideas not only to the
official jury, but also to international VC’s, business angels, accelerators,
media, and, of course, to the conference’s audience.
Previous Fifty Founders battle winners include Baltic success
stories such as Infogr.am, TrackDuck, Edurio, Nordigen and Sprayprinter.
Last year the Anatomy Next, the VR human body simulator for doctors
practice, won the annual TechChill conference pitch competition,
receiving the main prize 10 000 EUR. "From the application process
to pitching on stage, the Fifty Founders battle played a major role in
making us clarify our value proposition during the fundraising. Winning the
battle not only added 10 000 EUR to our cash flow but also to the business
development by offering great publicity in international media already from the
announcement of the 50 selected founders," shares Sandis Kondrats,
the Co-founder and CEO of Anatomy Next.
As mentioned, the winning team will receive 10 000 euros in cash,
with no strings attached, and one startup will receive a fast track pass to the
Silicon Vikings Startup World Cup Finals in San Francisco, USA on
May 17, 2019. “TechChill was the obvious choice for hosting this
competition for us because they share the same passion for startups that we do
and the same commitment to get Baltic startups truly recognized on the world
map. There is so much great innovation coming out of the Baltics and Startup
World Cup will help bring the Baltic region to the next level by building
new connections for the region worldwide,” said Charlotte Danielsson,
the CEO of Silicon Vikings.
All early-stage startups with up to 100k in funding and with a valid TechChill
2019 Startup pass are welcome to apply, with no country restrictions.
Apply here until December 14 here.
TechChill has grown to become
one of the leading tech, startup and entrepreneurship inspiration events in the
Baltic states. For 2 days in February 21-22, 2019, the event in Riga will host
up to 2000 international attendees and world-known speakers such as Joshua Slayton,
Cassie Kozyrkov, Chris Brown, David Ryan Polgar, Oscar
Kneppers and many more. TechChill agenda is full with discussions
about the future and trends, as well as in-depth speeches on the present and
future of tech communities, the role of investors and mentors, differences in
the tech ecosystems and their growth, as well as the biggest challenges
startups face – growing, selling, hiring, scaling.
The event will host representatives from many venture capital firms,
corporate VC's, business angels and accelerators. Last year participated such
organizations as Index Ventures, Cavalry Ventures, InReach Ventures,
Vertical VC, 500 Startups, Y Combinator, Hoxton Ventures, Techstars,
StartupBootcamp IOT, Startup Wise Guys, Hardware Club, Karma Ventures, Change
Ventures, EBRD, LauncHub, NordicBan, Open Ocean, Superhero Capital and
more, that came looking for their next investment.
