EUR 1.5 mln invested in Domina Shopping mall this year

In the first nine months of this year, EUR 1.5 million have been invested in development of Domina Shopping mall in Riga, the company’s representative Erika Kirsone-Krivina reported.

Of the whole sum, EUR 400,000 have been invested in opening new or upgraded stores, and almost EUR 1.1 mln have been invested in improvements of the environment of the shopping mall.





Seven technical investment projects have been implemented this year, including renovation of the car park, fire safety and video surveillance systems, energy efficient lighting in car parks and others.





As reported, in 2016 EfTEN Real Estate Fund II, an investment fund of the Estonian commercial real estate fund manager Eften Capital, acquired Domina Shopping mall for EUR 74.5 mln.





With more than 120,000 square meters and more than 160 stores, Domina Shopping is second largest shopping mall in Riga.





Last year Domina Shopping generated EUR 10.54 mln in turnover and earned EUR 11.865 mln in profit.