Tuesday, 23.10.2018, 10:13
Uzavas Alus brewery to invest around 1 mln euros in construction of cogeneration plant
“I will be
able to give the exact size of the investment next month, but it estimated at
around 1 mln euros,” Pumpurs said.
Uzavas Alus plans to build the cogeneration plant in order
to boost efficiency and save costs by generating cheaper electric power.
“We are
planning to generate electric power which will be used to heat our buildings,
and with the help of trigeneration to transform thermal power into cold
temperatures for cooling boiling premises and storehouses,” Pumpurs said.
He added
that the cogeneration plant is scheduled for completion by the end of 2019.
According
to information available on the website of the Public Procurement Monitoring
Bureau, Uzavas Alus has announced a
call for tenders to build the co-generation plant. The beer company plans to
raise financing for the project from the European Union’s (EU) European
Agricultural Fund for Rural Development.
November
20, 2018 is the deadline for bids in the tender.
Uzavas Alus closed 2017 with 3.318 mln euros in turnover,
up 3.2% from a year before, while its profit grew to 428,521 euros.
The company
was founded in 1995 and its share capital is 298,802 euros. The company belongs
to Uldis Pumpurs (1%) and Oskars Pumpurs (99%).
