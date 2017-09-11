Uzavas Alus brewery to invest around 1 mln euros in construction of cogeneration plant

Uzavas Alus, a Latvian brewery based in Ventspils region, plans to invest around 1 mln euros in a new combined heat and power (cogeneration) plant, informs LETA referring to the company’s co-owner and sole board member Uldis Pumpurs.

“I will be able to give the exact size of the investment next month, but it estimated at around 1 mln euros,” Pumpurs said.





Uzavas Alus plans to build the cogeneration plant in order to boost efficiency and save costs by generating cheaper electric power.





“We are planning to generate electric power which will be used to heat our buildings, and with the help of trigeneration to transform thermal power into cold temperatures for cooling boiling premises and storehouses,” Pumpurs said.





He added that the cogeneration plant is scheduled for completion by the end of 2019.

According to information available on the website of the Public Procurement Monitoring Bureau, Uzavas Alus has announced a call for tenders to build the co-generation plant. The beer company plans to raise financing for the project from the European Union’s (EU) European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development.





November 20, 2018 is the deadline for bids in the tender.





Uzavas Alus closed 2017 with 3.318 mln euros in turnover, up 3.2% from a year before, while its profit grew to 428,521 euros.





The company was founded in 1995 and its share capital is 298,802 euros. The company belongs to Uldis Pumpurs (1%) and Oskars Pumpurs (99%).