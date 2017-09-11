Number of passengers serviced by Lithuanian airports up 35.4%

Lithuanian airports serviced 1.8 mln of outgoing and incoming passengers in the third quarter of 2018, up 35.4% from the same period last year, informs LETA/BNS referring to the latest figures from Lithuania's statistics service, Statistics Lithuania.

The largest share was serviced by Vilnius Airport (78.5%), followed by Kaunas (15.7%) and Palanga (5.8%).





The majority of people (318,700) arrived from and departed to the United Kingdom. Compared to the same period last year, the number of passengers leaving for Poland jumped 81.4%. The passenger flow to Spain grew 45.9%, followed by Norway (44.6%) and Italy (43.9%).





Lithuania's airports also handled 4,100 tons of cargo and postal shipments, up 32.3%.





Lithuanian and foreign air companies' aircraft took off and landed 16,800 times over the period, up 20.9% year-on-year.