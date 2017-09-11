Airport, Cargo, Good for Business, Lithuania, Transport
Number of passengers serviced by Lithuanian airports up 35.4%
Lithuanian airports serviced 1.8 mln of outgoing and incoming passengers in the third quarter of 2018, up 35.4% from the same period last year, informs LETA/BNS referring to the latest figures from Lithuania's statistics service, Statistics Lithuania.
The largest share was serviced by Vilnius Airport (78.5%), followed by
Kaunas (15.7%) and Palanga (5.8%).
The majority of people (318,700) arrived from and departed to the United
Kingdom. Compared to the same period last year, the number of passengers
leaving for Poland jumped 81.4%. The passenger flow to Spain grew 45.9%,
followed by Norway (44.6%) and Italy (43.9%).
Lithuania's airports also handled 4,100 tons of cargo and postal
shipments, up 32.3%.
Lithuanian and foreign air companies' aircraft took off and landed 16,800
times over the period, up 20.9% year-on-year.
