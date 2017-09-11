Lithuanian Railways' revenue up 5% to 339 mln euros

Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways) posted 338.7 mln euros in revenue for January through September 2018, up 5.2% from 322 mln euros a year ago, informs LETA/BNS.

The state railway company attributed the revenue growth to increased freight volumes and passenger numbers.





Freight volumes grew by 8.5% in the three quarters year-on-year to 41.6 mln tons and passenger numbers were up by 8.4% to 3.832 mln.





Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai earlier this year endorsed a strategy until 2030 that aims to increase annual passenger numbers to 8 mln, annual freight volumes to 70 mln tons and annual revenue to 725 mln euros.





The group plans to invest around 7 bln euros by 2030, with the bulk of the money to go toward infrastructure modernization and development.