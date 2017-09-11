Good for Business, Lithuania, Railways, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 19.10.2018, 13:24
Lithuanian Railways' revenue up 5% to 339 mln euros
BC, Vilniaus, 19.10.2018.Print version
Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways) posted 338.7 mln euros in revenue for January through September 2018, up 5.2% from 322 mln euros a year ago, informs LETA/BNS.
The state railway company attributed the revenue growth to increased
freight volumes and passenger numbers.
Freight volumes grew by 8.5% in the three quarters year-on-year to 41.6 mln
tons and passenger numbers were up by 8.4% to 3.832 mln.
Lietuvos
Gelezinkeliai earlier this year endorsed a strategy until 2030
that aims to increase annual passenger numbers to 8 mln, annual freight volumes
to 70 mln tons and annual revenue to 725 mln euros.
The group plans to invest around 7 bln euros by 2030, with the bulk of
the money to go toward infrastructure modernization and development.
Other articles:
- 19.10.2018 Выручка Lietuvos gelezinkeliai в 2018 году выросла на 5% до 339 млн. евро
- 19.10.2018 Klaipeda port closes cruise season
- 19.10.2018 Builders account for a third of foreigners coming to work in Lithuania
- 19.10.2018 Freight handling by Estonian ports up 16.4% on year in September 2018
- 19.10.2018 Telia Lithuania's Q1-3 net profit jumps 15%
- 19.10.2018 Эстония хочет делиться опытом электронного управления – Миксер
- 19.10.2018 Сентябрьский грузооборот эстонских портов вырос за год на 16,4%
- 19.10.2018 Завершился сезон круизного судоходства в Литве
- 19.10.2018 Почти треть прибывающих в Литву гастарбайтеров – строители
- 19.10.2018 Чистая прибыль Telia Lietuva выросла на 14,8%