Freight handling by Estonian ports up 16.4% on year in September 2018

Estonian ports handled 3 mln tons of cargoes in September 2018, 16.4% more than during the same period last year, informs LETA/BNS.

Loading of goods grew 25.2% year on year to 2 mln tons and unloading rose 1.8% to 1 mln tons in September, it appears from data provided by Statistics Estonia.





Estonian ports handled 26.8 mln tons of cargoes in the first nine months of 2018, 3.6% more than during the same period last year. At that, the loading of goods grew 5.9% year on year to 18.2 mln tons and unloading declined 0.9% to 8.6 mln tons.





In 2017, Estonian ports handled 34.8 mln tons of cargo, which is 3%, or 1.2 mln tons more than the year before. A total of 23.5 mln tons of goods were loaded and 11.3 mln tons of goods were unloaded in Estonian ports in 2017, which means that 4% more goods were loaded and 2% more goods were unloaded than in 2016. In 2017, 114 more cargo ships called at Estonian ports than in 2016. The average gross tonnage of cargo vessels was roughly 11,100 tons.