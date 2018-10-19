Cargo, Estonia, Good for Business, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 19.10.2018, 13:24
Freight handling by Estonian ports up 16.4% on year in September 2018
Loading of goods grew 25.2% year on year to 2 mln tons and
unloading rose 1.8% to 1 mln tons in September, it appears from data
provided by Statistics Estonia.
Estonian ports handled 26.8 mln tons of cargoes in the first nine months
of 2018, 3.6% more than during the same period last year. At that, the loading
of goods grew 5.9% year on year to 18.2 mln tons and unloading declined 0.9%
to 8.6 mln tons.
In 2017, Estonian ports handled 34.8 mln tons of cargo, which is 3%, or
1.2 mln tons more than the year before. A total of 23.5 mln tons of goods were
loaded and 11.3 mln tons of goods were unloaded in Estonian ports in 2017,
which means that 4% more goods were loaded and 2% more goods were unloaded than
in 2016. In 2017, 114 more cargo ships called at Estonian ports than in 2016.
The average gross tonnage of cargo vessels was roughly 11,100 tons.
- 19.10.2018 ЕБРР инвестирует в облигации Luminor Bank до 150 млн. евро
- 19.10.2018 Ратаса хотели бы видеть премьер-министром 32% жителей Эстонии
- 19.10.2018 В третьем квартале 2018 года зарегистрированная безработица в Эстонии осталась на уровне 4,5%
- 19.10.2018 Выручка Lietuvos gelezinkeliai в 2018 году выросла на 5% до 339 млн. евро
- 19.10.2018 Klaipeda port closes cruise season
- 19.10.2018 Lithuanian Railways' revenue up 5% to 339 mln euros
- 19.10.2018 32% of Estonian residents support Ratas as prime minister candidate
- 19.10.2018 Estonia's registered unemployment unchanged on year at 4.5% in Q3 2018
- 19.10.2018 Telia Lithuania's Q1-3 net profit jumps 15%
- 19.10.2018 Beer, cider sales to Latvia up 70-fold in 2 yrs – Estonian brewer Saku