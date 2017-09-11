Ecology, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Gas, Good for Business, Port, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 18.10.2018, 14:06
Tallink orders new LNG-powered shuttle ferry for EUR 250 mln
"The volume of the investment is approximately 250 mln
euros. The construction of the new ship is expected to be completed by the
end of 2021 or in the first months of 2022," Paavo Nogene, CEO of Tallink,
told the press.
"Tallink late
last night signed a letter of intent with the Rauma shipyard for the
construction of a high-speed shuttle ferry for the Tallinn-Helsinki route. I do
not use the work Megastar, as this is a new vessel and will be built at another
shipyard," he added.
"The new vessel will be even more environmentally
friendly. The new ship will take into account all collected experiences,
including the data collected by Megastar as a reference vessel. Our wish is to
build the most efficient and environmentally friendly vessel with the knowhow
we currently have," Nogene said.
The new ferry will be dual fuel operated, using LNG as its
main fuel and will have capacity for 2800 passengers.
Historically, four Tallink
Grupp ships have been built at the Rauma shipyard and in addition to this,
two vessels have been designed in Rauma shipyard. The last ship built at the
shipyard was the group's vessel Baltic Queen, delivered in 2009 and currently
operating on the Tallinn-Stockholm route.
Over the coming months Tallink
Grupp and Rauma Marine
Construction will work towards the shipbuilding contract and financing
arrangements.
The total cost of the Megastar was 230 mln euros. The
construction of the ship began on August 4, 2015, the keel was laid on February
9, 2016, the christening took place in July 2016, the sea trials took place in
December 2016 and the maiden voyage from Tallinn to Helsinki took place on
January 29, 2017. The ship's godmother is Finland's former president Tarja Halonen.
Megastar is 212 meters long and accommodates up to 2,800
passengers, having the same length and capacity as one of the largest cruise
ferries of the company, the Baltic Queen. Megastar uses liquefied natural gas
(LNG) as fuel, but will also be able to run on diesel and has a service speed
of 27 knots. Designed for the Tallinn-Helsinki route exclusively, Megastar
complies with the current and future emission regulations for the ECAs
(Emission Control Area), including the Baltic Sea.
- 18.10.2018 Прибыль госпредприятий Литвы за первое полугодие 2018 года возросла на 27%
- 18.10.2018 Возможны ограничения движения на погранпереходе Мядининкай
- 18.10.2018 Клайпедские контейнеропогрузочные компании бьют рекорды погрузки
- 18.10.2018 Снизились объемы импорта горючего в Латвию из Литвы
- 18.10.2018 Belarus' road repairs may cause traffic restrictions at Lithuania's Medininkai checkpoint
- 18.10.2018 Lithuanian farmers protest in Brussels
- 18.10.2018 Estonia: Number of real estate transactions up 2% on year in H1
- 18.10.2018 Klaipeda port operators set new container handling records
- 18.10.2018 EU farm ministers raise Baltic fish quotas, angering environmentalists
- 18.10.2018 Latvian gasoline imports drop 4%, diesel fuel imports down 12.3% in eight months