Wednesday, 17.10.2018, 11:51
Lithuania posts one of EU's largest increases in new car sales - ACEA
BC, Vilnius, 17.10.2018.
New car sales in Lithuania this year continue to grow at one of the fastest rates in the European Union, the latest figures from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) show.
24,300 new cars were sold in Lithuania in January-September, up 27% from 19,200 a year ago.
Sales grew faster only in Romania (31.5%).
Latvia posted a 3.6% annual increase to 13,200 and Estonia recorded an 8.2% rise to 20,500 units.
Across the EU, car sales grew 2.5% to 11.952 mln, with Volkswagen cars retaining popularity as their sales grew 6.9% to 1.344 mln.
