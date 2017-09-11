Airport, China, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Transport
Augulis at 16+1 transport ministers meeting call to participate in development of cargo logistics center at Riga airport
The
ministry said that during the meeting of transport ministers in the Serbian
capital of Belgrade, the countries agreed to increase efficiency of the
transport infrastructure projects, working jointly on the project planning and
implementation.
“Latvia
presents itself as an active member of the Eurasian supply chains and puts
effort into ensuring efficient and mutually beneficial connections. Latvia
highly appreciates the 16+1 format. Step by step we are achieving practical
cooperation results with China and other countries of the One Belt One Road
initiative,” said Augulis.
The
minister called on China and 16+1 partners to get engaged in mutual projects,
for example, development of the cargo logistics center at international airport
Riga and development of intermodal terminal under the Rail Baltica project.
During the
visit, Augulis also met with China’s transport minister and discussed current
cooperation in transport and logistics. The ministers agreed on future tasks to
develop further cooperation in the priority areas – aviation, railway, ports
and terminals and industrial areas.
