Augulis at 16+1 transport ministers meeting call to participate in development of cargo logistics center at Riga airport

Latvian Transport Minister Uldis Augulis during the meeting of China and 16 Central and Eastern European or 16+1 transport ministers called on the member states to participate in development of the cargo logistics center at international airport Riga and development of intermodal terminal under the Rail Baltica project, informs LETA referring to the Latvian Transport Ministry.

The ministry said that during the meeting of transport ministers in the Serbian capital of Belgrade, the countries agreed to increase efficiency of the transport infrastructure projects, working jointly on the project planning and implementation.





“Latvia presents itself as an active member of the Eurasian supply chains and puts effort into ensuring efficient and mutually beneficial connections. Latvia highly appreciates the 16+1 format. Step by step we are achieving practical cooperation results with China and other countries of the One Belt One Road initiative,” said Augulis.





The minister called on China and 16+1 partners to get engaged in mutual projects, for example, development of the cargo logistics center at international airport Riga and development of intermodal terminal under the Rail Baltica project.





During the visit, Augulis also met with China’s transport minister and discussed current cooperation in transport and logistics. The ministers agreed on future tasks to develop further cooperation in the priority areas – aviation, railway, ports and terminals and industrial areas.