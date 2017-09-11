Estonia, Good for Business, Law and Regulations, Port, Transport
Estonian parliament to start discussing increasing competitiveness of Estonian shipping
The law
amendment would create conditions for registering foreign ships to the Estonian
register of bareboat chartered ships and increase the fleet sailing under the
Estonian flag. As a result of this, the Estonian fleet will increase, which, in
turn, will help the growth of the Estonian economy and the establishment of a
shore sector. The state's tax income will also increase through the payment
of registrar's charges, the spokespeople for the parliament said.
In
addition, the aim of the law is to offer Estonian seamen the possibility of
receiving health insurance through a voluntary contract with the Health
Insurance Fund at a time that they lack mandatory insurance on the basis
of law.
In the
event of vessels being added to the fleet sailing under the Estonian flag,
Estonian seamen will also have the opportunity to start working on those ships
and through that have access to Estonian pension insurance.
The
parliament's economic affairs committee was elected the leading committee.
According
to the Maritime Administration, the amendments to the Law of Ship Flag and
Ship Registers Act approved by the government last week may contribute 2% to
the Estonian gross domestic product (GDP) in a 10 years' perspective through
the establishment of jobs to the shore sector of shipping.
At the same
time, the Estonian Seamen's Independent Union (EMSA) said that solution
offered in the bill will make Estonia a purely flag of convenience country and
decrease the competitiveness of Estonian seamen compared with residents of
third countries.
