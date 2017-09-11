Baltic Export, Estonia, Foodstuff, Good for Business, Industry, Markets and Companies
Revenue of Tere, Farmi Piimatoostus dairy group totals 82.2 mln euros
"The
development of the companies is going according to plan and we are
moving at the desired tempo," Katre
Kovask, chairman of the management board of Tere AS and Farmi
Piimatoostus AS, said.
"According
to the research company Nielsen, the
market share of Tere and Farmi Piimatoostus on the fresh dairy
products' market in Estonia is approximately 40%, making us still the market
leaders. We consider the greatest successes of the first nine months to be the
continued export revenue growth, thanks to powerful product development we
made it to the innovation stand of the largest food exhibition of Europe, SIAL,
with altogether four products and achieved first place in the ranking of
Estonia's most competitive food industries in a study organized by the Chamber
of Commerce and Industry," Kovask said.
She said
that the recent cooperation agreement with the Japanese company Marubeni will also raise Tere and Farmi to a higher league in terms of quality class, which will
create new possibilities in the sale of commodity products.
"In
addition to our larger export partners of chilled dairy products in Finland and
Latvia, we also started supplying to Sweden's largest retail chain ICA in the third quarter," Kovask
said. "All in all, the products of Tere
and Farmi are reaching more than 15
export countries across the world today, among other things we are supplying
commodity products both to North Africa and Southern Europe," she said.
Tere AS and Farmi
Piimatoostus AS is an Estonian dairy group, the joint market share of which
on the fresh dairy products' market is approximately 42% and which stocks up on
up to 450 tons of milk daily. There are altogether 541 people working at
the production units and the central office of the group. The consolidated
revenue of Tere and Farmi was 106 mln euros in 2017, with
export making up 16% of it.
