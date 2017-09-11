Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Forum, Good for Business, Internet, Modern EU, Society, Technology
Digital Summit to bring IT ministers, entrepreneurs and experts from 14 countries to Tallinn
“Artificial intelligence and machine learning have already changed our
lives and will bring even greater changes in the near future. We need to use
these technologies wisely and responsibly to provide better and smarter
services,” said Estonian Prime Minister Jüri Ratas.
“I am delighted to welcome ministers, entrepreneurs and innovators in
Tallinn. Cross-border trade of data and artificial intelligence are no longer
science fiction. We need to envision our AI and machine-learning future and act
now,” Ratas added.
AI is part of our daily lives, often without us being aware of it,
according to Rene Tammist, Estonian Minister of Entrepreneurship and
Information Technology. For example, the Estonian Agricultural Registers
and Information Board (ARIB) uses machine learning on satellite images to
detect mowing of grassland. The Estonian Information System Authority uses AI
in cyber defence to prevent incidents.
“When used wisely, AI could improve Estonian economic productivity as
well as the quality of state services,” said Tammist. “Several countries
leading AI implementation will be in Tallinn. Their experience will surely help
us to develop an AI strategy for Estonia,” Tammist added.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas will open the summit. The opening session will
also include Greg Corrado, Principal Scientist of Augmented Intelligence
Research at Google, and Jack Clark,
Strategy and Communications Director at OpenAI,
a non-profit AI research company.
The summit’s knowledge partners are world-class research groups and think
tanks: the McKinsey Global Institute, the Lisbon Council, Centre for Public
Impact and European Centre for International Political Economy. They will
present papers and fresh research on AI and the cross-border trade of data.
In the tech-talk session, Adrian Brown (the Centre for Public
Impact) and Miguel Carrasco (the Boston Consulting Group) will discuss
making AI work in governments and for the people. Kai Härmand (Estonian
Ministry of Justice), Karmen Turk (Triniti
Law Office), Adrian Brown and Marten Kaevats will discuss whether
algorithms need to be legally regulated. Jack Clark and James Manyika
will discuss how the activity and progress in AI could be measured.
Guests of Digital Summit include: Andrus Ansip, Vice-President of
the European Commission; Pat Breen, Minister of State for Trade,
Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection of Ireland; Takuya
Hirai, Minister of Science and Information Technology Policy of Japan; Megan
Woods, Minister for Government Digital Services of New Zealand; Janil
Puthucheary, Minister-in-charge of GovTech, and the Senior Minister of
State for Communications and Information of Singapore; Kim Boo Kyum,
Minister of the Interior and Safety of South Korea; Peter Eriksson,
Minister for Housing and Digital Development of Sweden; Günter Krings,
Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of the Interior, Building
and Community of Germany; Elijus Čivilis, Vice Minister of Economy of
Lithuania; Guillermo Moncecchi, Vice Minister of Industry of Uruguay; Rinalds
Muciņš, State Secretary of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and
Regional Development of Latvia; Martin Præstegaard, Permanent Secretary,
Ministry of Finance of Denmark; Lord Ashton, Parliamentary Under
Secretary of State, Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport of the UK;
Member of the French Parliament’s National Assembly Florian Bachelier
and Anna-Maija Karjalainen, the Director-General, Public Sector ICT in
the Ministry of Finance of Finland.
The Estonian delegation is led by Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and includes
Rene Tammist, Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology, Siim
Sikkut, Deputy Secretary General for IT and Telecom of the Ministry of
Economic Affairs, Klen Jäärats, Director for EU Affairs of the Estonian
Government Office and Communications, Marten Kaevats, national digital advisor
in the Government Office, and Estonian tech entrepreneurs.
Tallinn Digital
Summit 2018 follows Tallinn Digital Summit 2017 that was held
during the Estonian Presidency of the European Union in September 2017 and
brought together EU leaders.
Watch discussions live on 16 October at: www.digitalsummit.ee/live.
