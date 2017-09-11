Airport, Good for Business, Latvia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 15.10.2018, 14:00
Riga Airport's passenger turnover increases 16.8% in January-September
BC, Riga, 15.10.2018.Print version
Riga International Airport's passenger turnover in January-September of 2018 amounted to 5.382 mln passengers, an increase of 16.8% on the first nine months of 2017, informs LETA.
In September, 660,552 passengers were registered at the airport, 15.9% up
from September 2017.
The Riga Airport handled a
total of 63,292 flights in the first nine months of the year – by 13.2% more as
compared to the same period last year. In September, the airport handled 7,563
flights, which is 9.9% more than in September 2017.
The airport's cargo turnover amounted to 20,796 tons in
January-September, an increase of 21.8% year-on-year. The airport's cargo
turnover in September was 2,215 tons - 12.5% less than in September 2017.
Riga Airport is the
largest air traffic hub in the Baltic countries.
Other articles:
- 15.10.2018 Tallinn transport company TLT to acquire 100 new gas buses with 25 mln euros
- 15.10.2018 Czech company to build Riisipere traction substation for 2.2 mln euros
- 15.10.2018 Problems in banking and transit sectors hinder Latvia's economic development – Dombrovskis
- 15.10.2018 Latvian government supports 2019 draft state budget
- 15.10.2018 Ильгюциемский Porter alus получил награду Grand Gold в Мадриде
- 15.10.2018 Группа Skonto за пять лет инвестировала в развитие 35 млн. евро
- 15.10.2018 Tele2 инвестирует 300 тыс. евро в развитие клиентских центров
- 15.10.2018 Tallinna Linnatranspordi купит сто новых автобусов на газовых двигателях за 25 млн. евро
- 15.10.2018 Estonian, Latvian and Finnish TSOs continue discussions about harmonizing the regional gas markets
- 13.10.2018 Гигант российского рынка возводит в Таллинне жилые башни класса люкс и нацелился на Европу