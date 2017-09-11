Gas, Good for Business, Investments, Latvia
Conexus plans to invest EUR 80 mln in development of Incukans storage facility in seven years
She said that Conexus
today will submit its investment project to the European Commission. In total
EUR 80 mln will be invested in Incukalns storage facility, and 50% of these
investments could be financed from the EU funds.
Kotane said that in the past ten years about EUR 190 mln,
including EU funds, have been invested un upgrade of Incukalns storage
facility.
She also informed that this week the Baltic natural gas
transmission and storage operators plan to sign a memorandum on development of
a single Baltic natural gas market.
As reported. Conexus
Baltic Grid, which has taken over natural gas storage and transmission
functions from Latvijas Gaze, was
established on December 22, 2016. Its largest shareholders were Russian Gazprom (34.1%), Marguerite Fund (29.1 %), Germany's Uniper Ruhrgas International GmbH (18.3%) and Itera Latvija (16%).
