Wednesday, 10.10.2018, 22:33
Eesti Gaas to set up 4 MW of solar capacity in Parnu County
The new generating site will feature four 990 kilowatt solar power plants
with 13,000 solar power panels in total.
"Our clear direction is to move towards an offering of clean,
environmentally sustainable energy. Solar energy is a logical and substantial
complement to our energy portfolio alongside natural gas and green gas," Eesti Gaas Member of the Management
Board Margus Kaasik said.
He added that the Parnu solar power plants serve as a foundation for Eesti Gaas on which to establish its
offering of renewable energy.
Kristo
Rossman, board member of Paikre OU,
described cooperation between two companies already offering green energy to
their customers as a strength of the project.
"Eesti Gaas has clean
natural gas, to which green gas has been added, while Paikre engages in waste recycling and production of biogas. Hence
solar energy is a natural direction for both companies and I believe that we
are able to make maximum use of existing competence," Rossman said.
The four power plants will be set up on 16 hectares of land in the
territory of the former Raama landfill.
"Finding new use for the reclaimed former landfill and making the
idle area useful again through the production of green electricity adds a
significant environmental dimension to the project," Kaasik said.
Eesti Gaas will
invest altogether over 3 mln euros in the construction of the solar power
plants.
The solar plants will be built by Solar4You
for the company Parnu Paikesepargid,
a joint holding of Eesti Gaas AS and Paikre OU, a company belonging to the
City of Parnu.
