Eesti Gaas to set up 4 MW of solar capacity in Parnu County

Eesti Gaas, an Estonian gas and electricity trading company belonging to investment firm Infortar, is about to install four megawatt-hours of solar generating capacity in Parnu county in collaboration with the company Paikre OU for an investment of 3 mln euros, informs LETA/BNS.

The new generating site will feature four 990 kilowatt solar power plants with 13,000 solar power panels in total.





"Our clear direction is to move towards an offering of clean, environmentally sustainable energy. Solar energy is a logical and substantial complement to our energy portfolio alongside natural gas and green gas," Eesti Gaas Member of the Management Board Margus Kaasik said.





He added that the Parnu solar power plants serve as a foundation for Eesti Gaas on which to establish its offering of renewable energy.





Kristo Rossman, board member of Paikre OU, described cooperation between two companies already offering green energy to their customers as a strength of the project.





"Eesti Gaas has clean natural gas, to which green gas has been added, while Paikre engages in waste recycling and production of biogas. Hence solar energy is a natural direction for both companies and I believe that we are able to make maximum use of existing competence," Rossman said.





The four power plants will be set up on 16 hectares of land in the territory of the former Raama landfill.





"Finding new use for the reclaimed former landfill and making the idle area useful again through the production of green electricity adds a significant environmental dimension to the project," Kaasik said.





Eesti Gaas will invest altogether over 3 mln euros in the construction of the solar power plants.





The solar plants will be built by Solar4You for the company Parnu Paikesepargid, a joint holding of Eesti Gaas AS and Paikre OU, a company belonging to the City of Parnu.