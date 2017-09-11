Lattelecom strategically develops service networks and in the spring it will change its brand and name to tet

In the spring of 2019, Lattelecom will change the brand and the company name to tet. The company's name change is based in the change of an ambitious business strategy and digital behaviours for the next three years. The company's future growth is planned by developing the latest technology, entertainment content and infrastructure capabilities in three large, interconnected service groups for the home, digital workplace and data-based customer communication.

Photo: Lattelecom.

"Lattelecom has always been a company with services that we have been able to be proud of on a national level: one of the world's fastest internet connections, Riga – Europe's WiFi capital, and state-of-the-art television solutions in the Baltics. The growth of the company has been rapid in the recent years, the business has grown exponentially, and the former name no longer reflects the company's operations. We have been working outside the borders of Latvia for a long time successfully exporting our services to the Baltic States, North and Eastern Europe, and our range of services is far more diverse surpassing the boundaries of the usual telecommunication industry; we are a technology and entertainment company, we develop our content and solutions for digital transformation of companies: cloud computing services, IT security and integrated technology solutions," says Juris Gulbis, the chairman of Lattelecom's board.





What was started by Lattelecom will be taken over by an already established brand, tet, which, with the new name of the company, will also acquire a new logo and brand. tet had a successful start in the electricity and smart home markets, and public opinion polls show that this brand and its name is described as simple, understandable and affordable. It is also known as Lattelecom's brand of innovation, technology and smart solutions, and its characteristics coincide with the company's business development both in the technology field and in the organization's internal environment. It corresponds to the company's present state and future ambitions and does not restrict the ideas for the future.





"Working on the business strategy for the next three years, we took into account that the scale of change in society as well as in technology and business in the next three years will be enormous. The aim is to create world-class innovative services and products based on both Lattelecom's current, vast experience in Internet infrastructure and technology as well as the opportunities offered by the big data, artificial intelligence, robotics, and the Internet of things. Although the goal is to create unprecedented products for the future, we want to keep the tet principle: to remain simple and comprehensible to the customers," says Gulbis.





In the spring of next year the limited liability company Lattelecom will change the company's name to tet, but the two main directions of the company will be reflected in two main brands: the entertainment brand Helioand the technology and corporate brand tet.





The company's new products and services will be developed in three large service group ecosystems. The service ecosystem for the home will provide households with access to basic services such as electricity, the Internet, television, voice, and smart home solutions for a more comfortable life and more economical living, as well as entertainment that is tailored to the individual's interests - be it television, eSports or community festivals such as HyperTown. In the ecosystem for jobs, the businesses will be offered all the services they need for a modern and scalable workplace: devices, the internet, data storage, software, IT security and process digitization solutions, etc. In turn, the data service ecosystem "Data" will focus on effective data collection and application with the goal of becoming pioneers of using customer service robots and other artificial intelligence solutions as well as personalized advertising.





tet is going to continue the introduction of digital behaviour in both the company and society as a whole with the aim to achieve a maximally fast and quality customer service, effective internal organization and cost reduction. This can be accomplished with additional investments of 12 million Euros in the coming years for the digitization of processes and improvement of customer experience, robot involvement in customer service, and the use of artificial intelligence solutions in data analysis.





The company will also continue to invest in the development of Internet infrastructure, to also be ready in the future to ensure the continuity, security and capacity of the Internet connection at a national level even with the increasing data consumption.