Tuesday, 09.10.2018, 16:11
Lattelecom strategically develops service networks and in the spring it will change its brand and name to tet
|Photo: Lattelecom.
"Lattelecom has always been a company with services that
we have been able to be proud of on a national level: one of the world's
fastest internet connections, Riga – Europe's WiFi capital, and
state-of-the-art television solutions in the Baltics. The growth of the company
has been rapid in the recent years, the business has grown exponentially, and
the former name no longer reflects the company's operations. We have been
working outside the borders of Latvia for a long time successfully exporting
our services to the Baltic States, North and Eastern Europe, and our range of
services is far more diverse surpassing the boundaries of the usual
telecommunication industry; we are a technology and entertainment company, we
develop our content and solutions for digital transformation of companies:
cloud computing services, IT security and integrated technology
solutions," says Juris Gulbis, the chairman of Lattelecom's
board.
What was started by Lattelecom will be taken over by an
already established brand, tet, which, with the new name of the
company, will also acquire a new logo and brand. tet had a
successful start in the electricity and smart home markets, and public opinion
polls show that this brand and its name is described as simple, understandable
and affordable. It is also known as Lattelecom's brand of
innovation, technology and smart solutions, and its characteristics coincide
with the company's business development both in the technology field and in the
organization's internal environment. It corresponds to the company's present
state and future ambitions and does not restrict the ideas for the future.
"Working on the business strategy for the next three years, we took
into account that the scale of change in society as well as in technology and
business in the next three years will be enormous. The aim is to
create world-class innovative services and products based on both Lattelecom's
current, vast experience in Internet infrastructure and technology as well as the
opportunities offered by the big data, artificial intelligence, robotics, and
the Internet of things. Although the goal is to create unprecedented products
for the future, we want to keep the tet principle: to remain
simple and comprehensible to the customers," says Gulbis.
In the spring of next year the limited liability company Lattelecom will
change the company's name to tet, but the two main directions of
the company will be reflected in two main brands: the entertainment brand Helioand
the technology and corporate brand tet.
The company's new products and services will be developed in three large
service group ecosystems. The service ecosystem for the home will provide
households with access to basic services such as electricity, the Internet,
television, voice, and smart home solutions for a more comfortable life and
more economical living, as well as entertainment that is tailored to the
individual's interests - be it television, eSports or
community festivals such as HyperTown. In the ecosystem for jobs,
the businesses will be offered all the services they need for a modern and
scalable workplace: devices, the internet, data storage, software, IT security
and process digitization solutions, etc. In turn, the data service ecosystem
"Data" will focus on effective data collection and application with
the goal of becoming pioneers of using customer service robots and other
artificial intelligence solutions as well as personalized advertising.
tet is going to continue the introduction
of digital behaviour in both the company and society as a whole with the aim to
achieve a maximally fast and quality customer service, effective internal
organization and cost reduction. This can be accomplished with additional
investments of 12 million Euros in the coming years for the digitization of
processes and improvement of customer experience, robot involvement in customer
service, and the use of artificial intelligence solutions in data analysis.
The company will also continue to invest in the development of Internet
infrastructure, to also be ready in the future to ensure the continuity,
security and capacity of the Internet connection at a national level even with
the increasing data consumption.
