Forum, Good for Business, Innovations, Latvia, Technology, Telecomunications
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 03.10.2018, 18:50
Open Data solution will shorten waiting lists for kindergartens
At the event organized by the Investment and Development Agency of
Latvia (LIAA) and the Latvian Open Technologies Association (LATA),
the main prize of 1000 euros from Tieto Latvia was won by the CareQueue
team. Their application will help quickly distribute kindergarten spaces in
Riga, help users process application documents and provide information about
private kindergartens, as well as show availability of nannies near family
homes or workplaces.
CareQueue team. The 1st place.
The idea author Aija Sadoviča is a mother herself, and she
developed the solution with teammates Artūrs Oņiščenko, Jānis Baiža, Mārtiņš
Bruņenieks, Rolands Bondars and Rolands Kalvāns. Four open data sets
from the Riga Municipality and Latvia's open data portal were used to specify
the location and availability of all preschool institutions.
“We feel incredible and are extremely happy about the work we've done!
Currently we have a semi-finished prototype that could help children in the
Riga area find kindergartens without the long waiting lists. Every year 20
thousand parents place their children on kindergarten waiting lists, where the
waiting period ranges from several months to years. The main problem we
discovered while making the prototype is that the current data available on the
portal shows waiting periods, which don't match the priorities by which
children are actually accepted to the kindergartens. We plan to further develop
our solution and, if possible, adapt it to other cities in Latvia as well,”
says CareQueue team representative Jānis Baiža.
Mentors emphasised that the CareQueue app would have demand in
Denmark, Norway and Sweden, where people also face problems with kindergarten
accessibility.
ComeBack team. The 2nd place.
The second place and 750 euro prize from LATA went to the
team ComeBack. They developed a site to help people wanting to emigrate
to Latvia make better choices about which city in Latvia to return to.
Evaluation criteria include housing availability, infrastructure and
social services. In the future the team expressed a desire to integrate a
fourth criteria - job opportunities. The site also provides detailed
descriptions for three recommended cities.
Piesien.lv team. The 3rd place.
The third place and 500 euro prize from eazyBI was won by the team
Piesien.lv. They developed an app for Android and website, which allow
users to search for existing bicycle parking, as well as recommend where new
bicycle racks should be installed. Team representatives emphasised that the
amount of cyclists has increased by 40% over the past year, yet the
infrastructure remains the same. Both companies and local governments can use
this app to improve infrastructure and develop a network of bicycle parking
spaces to support demand.
“Open Data have tremendous potential when used appropriately, and the
hackathon format is a great way to absorb new information in a short period of
time. It helps problem-solving become more focused on developing a new
solution, which can improve on the work of government, as well as provide
economic value. We invite all businesses to use the data sets available on the
Latvian Open Data Portal and create innovative services,” urges Director of
Institute of Technology of LIAA Edgars Babris.
“Hackathon participants elegantly demonstrated that the potential of open
data use is limited only by one's imagination. It can be used to develop a wide
range of ideas and products that would make our daily lives more comfortable,
more interesting and safe. We hope that the ideas created during this hackathon
will be further developed and commercialised. We also invite public authorities
and private companies to continue opening up new data sets,” says Chairman of
the Board of LATA Jānis Treijs.
- 03.10.2018 За пять лет объемы строительства в Латвии увеличатся на 51%, строительные расходы – на 21%
- 03.10.2018 У 37% латвийских работников в течение года выросла зарплата
- 03.10.2018 TS Laevad за два года обслужила 4,5 млн. пассажиров
- 03.10.2018 В августе прирост розничной торговли в Латвии был ниже среднего по ЕС
- 03.10.2018 В Литве пешеходам запретят разговаривать по телефону при переходе улицы
- 03.10.2018 Рижская дума софинансирует реновацию еще 22 многоквартрирных жилых домов
- 03.10.2018 Обыск в Rīgas satiksme проводился в рамках уголовного процесса, выделенного из дела «о нанотехнологиях»
- 03.10.2018 Самые распространенные «грехи» латвийских предприятий при защите данных
- 03.10.2018 Для достижения уровня благосостояния Северных стран Балтии понадобится несколько десятилетий – экономисты
- 03.10.2018 Министры здравоохранения Литвы и Латвии подписали договор о скорой помощи