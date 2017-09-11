Cargo, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania, Port, Transport
Tuesday, 02.10.2018
DFDS to add new ro-ro ferry to increase capacity
02.10.2018
DFDS adds a new ro-ro ferry which will operate on the Klaipeda-Karlshamn and Klaipeda-Kiel routes for three months since early October until Christmas to increase capacity on both routes by up to 10 percent, the company said LETA/BNS.
"We feel increased pressure due to a lack of places on these ferries. It’s difficult to get on popular routes, which leads to long waiting lines. Therefore, we have decided to lease an additional ro-ro vessel, Maestro Universe, as of Oct. 6," Anders Refsgaard, vice president at DFDS and head of the Business Unit Baltic, said.
Maestro Universe has the capacity to take in 160 semi-trailers. It will sail to Sweden twice a week and will go to Germany once a week. All in all, the company will offer freight carriers nine weekly trips to Germany and 11 to Sweden.
Currently, Viktorija Seaways and Regina Seaways ferries operate on the German route, and Athena Seaways and Optima Seaways sail to Sweden. Patria Seaways operates on both routes.
