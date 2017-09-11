Tallinn Airport passenger numbers up 6.4% on year in September

Tallinn Airport served in total over 283,000 passengers in September, 6.4% more than during the same month last year, reported LETA/BNS.

Even though the growth rate was the smallest for the past 20 months, it can be seen as positive given that the events of the Estonian presidency of the Council of the European Union peaked in September 2017, the airport company said.





The effect of the presidency is particularly evident in the leap in the numbers for Finnair, Lufthansa and Nordica.





The number of available seats on regular flights grew by 3.2% year over year and the number of passengers by 6.3%, two times faster than the number of seats. Since the beginning of the year, the offering of seats has increased by 10% year over year and the number of passengers by 13%.





The average load factor of regular flights improved to 71%, the year's average level, in September. Of the regular operations 79.5% departed on time and the most punctual airline was Norwegian with 93.3% of flights departing on time.





A record 2.6 mln passengers passed through Tallinn Airport in 2017, 19% more than in 2016.