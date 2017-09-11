Tour operator TUI Group starts business in Baltic states

The international tour operator TUI Group started its business activity in the Baltic states, informs LETA/BNS.

TT Baltics will start its business activity in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia on Thursday, September 27, 2018, thus bringing the TUI trademark to these countries on the basis of a franchise contract, the company said.





"The arrival of the TUI trademark in the Baltics is good news for all holidaymakers of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. We have thoroughly analyzed the fast growth of the tourism economy of the Baltic Sea. The travellers of the Baltic countries are familiar with the global TUI trademark," Ricardas Nosevicius, manager of TT Baltics, said.





"There are used to buying last minute trips to Western Europe and exotic destinations from the largest tourism agencies of the Baltics. Growing demand for quality trips and people's high expectations regarding trips with a good price to quality ratio are therefore the reasons why we are entering the Baltic region," he said.





Nosevicius said that TUI organizes trips under the principle of an universal service, meaning that all travel services from booking a hotel to logistics in the destination country will come from the same company or its partners.





"Turkey, Cyprus, Spain and Bulgaria were chosen as our first offer for the Baltic travellers after a thorough analysis of their preferences. We will send approximately 50,000 tourists from the Baltics on holiday," Nosevicius said.