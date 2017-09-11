Estonia, Good for Business, Latvia, Lithuania, Tourism, Transport
Tour operator TUI Group starts business in Baltic states
TT Baltics will start its business activity in Lithuania,
Latvia and Estonia on Thursday, September 27, 2018, thus bringing the TUI trademark to these countries on
the basis of a franchise contract, the company said.
"The
arrival of the TUI trademark in
the Baltics is good news for all holidaymakers of Lithuania, Latvia and
Estonia. We have thoroughly analyzed the fast growth of the tourism economy of
the Baltic Sea. The travellers of the Baltic countries are familiar with
the global TUI trademark," Ricardas Nosevicius, manager of TT Baltics, said.
"There
are used to buying last minute trips to Western Europe and exotic destinations
from the largest tourism agencies of the Baltics. Growing demand for quality
trips and people's high expectations regarding trips with a good price to
quality ratio are therefore the reasons why we are entering the Baltic
region," he said.
Nosevicius
said that TUI organizes trips under
the principle of an universal service, meaning that all travel services from
booking a hotel to logistics in the destination country will come from the same
company or its partners.
"Turkey,
Cyprus, Spain and Bulgaria were chosen as our first offer for the Baltic
travellers after a thorough analysis of their preferences. We will send approximately
50,000 tourists from the Baltics on holiday," Nosevicius said.
