Thursday, 27.09.2018, 13:02
EAS program for bringing 20 IT workers to Estonia collects 5,530 applications
"This
much interest is pleasantly surprising as countries and hubs across the world
from Singapore to Berlin and San Francisco are fighting over IT talents
and the competition is tight. The candidacies of over 5,000 IT specialists
means that Estonia's reputation as an IT country is ever more known and
people see potential in working here," Kaidi-Kerli Karner, Work in
Estonia program manager, said in a press release.
"The
impact accompanying the Career Hunt project is significantly wider then flying
20 top specialists to Estonia. The recruitment campaign does not only help the
entrepreneurs taking part in the project, but also others planning to hire top
specialists. We will continue work with all people who applied for the program
and help them meet other Estonian employers who need people with similar
skills. Considering that over 200 English-language vacancies in the
IT field alone are opened in Estonia every month, this project will enable
to find suitable candidates for those positions as well," Karner
said.
Work in Estonia in mid-August started the joint project Career
Hunt Tallinn 2018 with 12 Estonian employers. In the framework of the project,
20 IT top specialists selected as a result of thorough groundwork and
interviewed beforehand will fly to Estonia at the end of November to
participate in job interviews. The chosen specialists will be offered a
five-day visit to Estonia, during which they will spend two days at job
interviews and tests by the employers and the aim of the three other days is to
ensure that the top specialists gain the sense of certainty that Estonia is a
good place for them to live in.
The
deadline for applications to the project was last Sunday. Altogether 5,530
people from 126 countries applied. At present, the process of selecting
candidates is ongoing, in specific web interviews and technical tests for
choosing the 20 best candidates by assessing the candidates' technical program
language skills, English language skills and interest in working in Estonia.
The final list of people participating in Career Hunt Tallinn will be
determined in cooperation with employers by November 1.
Altogether
12 Estonian employers contributed to the program with their time and money,
including Taxify, Axinom, Skype, Global Gaming Group,
Proekspert, Topia, Veriff, Nortal, Helmes, Swedbank, Finestmedia and Twilio. These companies already employ foreign specialists, thanks
to which they have the experience and readiness to work along with foreigners.
The project also involves recruitment partner Jobbatical, advertising and media partner Age McCann Estonia and PR partner Hamburg & Partnerid. The messages of the project have been
spread by Estonian embassies abroad, Garage48,
Startup Estonia, Robotex, Visit Estonia, Visit
Tallinn, Settle in Estonia, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry,
Startupwiseguys and others.
Today, the
greatest hindrance of the development of the ICT sector is the shortage of
qualified specialists. The solution for this is the simultaneous realization of
several measures. Training orders and retraining alone is not enough to fill
the gap in the field -- by 2020, the sector will lack an estimated 8,600
specialists, while the total requirement in all sectors for the same year is
estimated to be 37,000 ICT specialists. Due to this, the state will not
receive 136 million euros of tax revenue a year paid from the workforce alone.
The largest obstacles of Estonian startups also include the increasing shortage
of specialists and the small number of foreign specialists.
