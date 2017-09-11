Baltic, Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 26.09.2018, 12:43
Baltic mill to invest EUR 10 mln in Baltic plants
Rigas Dzirnavnieks representatives said that the company has started upgrade of its plants to launch production of packaged peas and beans which will be a completely new segment. Also, the company plans to launch production of pasta products.
"The group’s plan includes several stages, and the first stage is already being implemented in Latvia. These steps will promote the company’s competitiveness in the Baltic market and beyond, strengthening the reputation of Latvia as an exporter of good quality food products," said Rigas Dzirnavnieks director Anita Skudra.
As reported, Rigas Dzirnavnieks in the last financial year from July 1, 2016, until June 30, 2017, generated EUR 23.878 mln in sales, up 2.4% from a year ago, while the company’s profit dropped EUR 13.9% to EUR 726,947.
Rigas Dzirnavnieks produces and markets grain and flour products - all kinds of wheat and rye flour, flour mixtures, cereals and other products for industrial producers as well as packaged products for individual consumers under the Herkuless, Hercogs and Ista Samniece brands. Rigas Dzirnavnieks is part of Baltic Mill Group - one of the largest and most modern grain processing groups in the Baltic countries.
