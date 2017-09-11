Analytics, Financial Services, Good for Business, Insurance, Latvia
Latvian insurance companies' premiums increase 18% in H1
Latvian risk and life insurance companies racked up EUR 258 mln in premiums in January-June this year, which is 18% more than in the same period last year, the Financial and Capital Market Commission's representative Dina Mikelsone told Saeima Public Expenditure and Audit Committee today.
Risk and life insurance companies' compensation payments amounted to EUR 199 mln in the first half of the year - 12% up on the first half of 2017.
In January-June of this year, there were two Latvian life insurance and four non-life insurance companies operating in Latvia, as well as eleven branches of foreign insurance companies - four life and seven non-life insurers, said Mikelsone. All of them are well capitalized, she added.
