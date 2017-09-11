Baltic Export, Estonia, Good for Business, Markets and Companies
Estonia's Tere dairy group to restart skimmed milk powder export to Japan
"We will restart the export to Japan gradually and hope
to introduce and prove ourselves to the local industrial consumer there more
and more over time," Katre Kovask,
chairman of the management board of Tere
AS and Farmi Piimatoostus AS,
said. "Our competition advantage on the market there is the skimmed milk
powder's higher than regular standard protein content and uniform high quality
as well as flexible production amounts."
Kovask said that a long-term view is characteristic to
the Japanese business culture, where trusted relations with cooperation
partners, which often take years to achieve, are valued in addition to the best
quality of products and services. "Tere
AS has exported its products to Japan also previously, but cooperation
with Marubeni ceased during difficult
times for Tere in 2016. All the more,
the resigning of the contract with Marubeni has a symbolic meaning for us.
Cooperation with Japan alone already bears a special mark of quality on the
international arena," Kovask said.
The signing of the supply contract was preceded with tense
negotiations that lasted for approximately three quarters of a year. "We
express our thanks to all those who thought along and contributed to ensure
that our export to Japan continued. I hope and wish that this will be the
beginning of a long-term fruitful cooperation," Kovask said.
Tere AS and Farmi Piimatoostuse AS is an
Estonian dairy group, the joint market share of which on the fresh dairy
products' market is approximately 42% and which stocks up to 480 tons of milk
per day. The consolidated revenue of Tere
and Farmi in 2017 totaled 106 mln
euros and by this year, the share of export in revenue has risen to 20%.
In addition to Estonia, the group exports products to more
than 15 countries, while the export selection includes both fresh dairy
products and skimmed milk powder and butter. The number of employees working at
the production units and head office of the group is 565.
