Polish fintech bank set to enter Lithuania
Michal Turalski,
one of the founders of Horum Bank and
its head of marketing and strategy, confirmed it to BNS Lithuania that the bank
plans to start operations in Lithuania.
"We are a team of experienced former managers of
leading international banks and blockchain-age experts, who gathered together
to set up a completely new bank. It will be a pan-european, a fully digital
bank for the most financially undiscovered segments of clients, including SMEs
& affluents," Turalski told.
"As the Lithuanian banking authority supports financial
solutions based on blockchain and there are some other favorable circumstances,
we are planning to apply for a banking license in your country. After a
successful licensing process, we want to start operating for Lithuanian
companies and begin thinking about other European countries," he added
without disclosing any specific plans due to confidentiality agreements with
business partners.
Representatives of the Bank of Lithuania have refused to
comment on Horum Bank's plans when
approached by BNS Lithuania.
"We really feel the interest from Poland to set up
financial market participants in Lithuania. And it's very strong. We are
holding regular conversations but I could not disclose specific names," Giedrius Simonavicius, director of the
Communication Department at the Bank of Lithuania.
Polish business daily Puls Biznesu reported in late July
that the Horum Bank project was being
led by Jacek Oblekowski, a former
PKO vice president, and Malgorzata Siatkowska,
who also used to work for PKO in the past, was also named as one of the
founders of the new bank and its technology executive.
It was reported then that Horum Bank had 400-500 mln zloty (93–116 millon euros) accumulated
for the start of its activity.
